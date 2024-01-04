Growth journey continues for IMP Software, as firm prepares to celebrate fifth anniversary

IMP Software, market-leading specialists in budgeting, forecasting and reporting software for Multi-Academy Trusts (MATs), has reported another sensational year of growth as the firm prepares to celebrate its fifth anniversary next month.

The company, which has locations in Peterborough and Exeter, ended 2023 working with 370 MATs, including 57% of large trusts (MATs with 15+ schools) and over 3,700 schools, and has grown its team from 42 to 70 staff in 12 months.

In the last six months, IMP Software launched IMP ICFP, an Integrated Curriculum Financial Planning tool to help ensure the effective deployment of resources across trusts; earned Great Place to Work Certification, which recognises employers who create an outstanding employee experience; and appointed its first Chief Operating Officer.

“It has been another fantastic year for IMP Software as we build software specifically for MATs that transforms how they manage their budgets,” said IMP Co-Founder Will Jordan.

“We exceeded our target on sales of IMP Planner, our budgeting, forecasting and reporting tool, and the pipeline is exceptionally strong as we begin the New Year. 71 MATs, across over 800 schools, have already snapped up IMP ICFP since June which underlines the trust schools are placing in IMP.

“We are now working with most MATs across the country and we take this responsibility seriously. I could not be more proud of the team and I am very grateful for all of the support from customers and partners along the way.”

Will explained that 2024 would be a “milestone year” for IMP Software, as the company marks its fifth anniversary.

The co-founders, Will and Dave Hall, established the company in February 2019 and have achieved strong growth by providing exemplary customer support, offering first-class advice on budget planning and resource optimisation.

“We are really excited to keep improving what we do and extend our position as a leading provider that ultimately helps the sector to deliver smarter MAT finance,” Will said.