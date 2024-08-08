Greencore colleagues turn out in support of former workmate
Commenting on the event, Councillor Imafidon said: “I was honoured to have received an invitation and to have the opportunity to offer my heartfelt condolences to Josh’s family, who were also at the match. I would like to thank Ashley Gower who organised a charity football match through his employer Greencore to raise money for a mental health charity. Mental health is a topic that is very close to my heart. If you have a friend who you suspect is struggling with an issue they refuse to talk about, sometimes talking to them about similar issues you may have can encourage them to speak up about their own struggles.”
Ashley Gower of Greencore said: “After Josh’s death, it was important to me to do whatever I could do to avoid other people falling in the same situation. I am grateful that Greencore has been so supportive, and I would like to thank my colleagues, Josh’s family and Councillor Imafidon for attending the event.”
Paul Biggs, General Manager at Greencore, said: “It was important to our colleagues that we did something to remember Josh, and to help others who may find themselves in a difficult situation. I am grateful to our colleague forum, and in particular to Ashley, for making this happen. At Greencore, colleague wellbeing is very important to us and we will continue to do whatever we can to support our people.”
