Grant Thornton launches new Entrepreneurial and SME Services offering

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has launched a new team to deliver its national Entrepreneurial and small and medium enterprises (SME) Services offering.

Located in the Chelmsford office, Sally Harman and Archie Rwavazhinji, who were recently promoted to Directors, will be responsible for heading up the Entrepreneurial and SME Services team across the East Anglia. They will work alongside national leads Tim Taylor and Rob Thomson, who are also based in the Cambridge and Chelmsford offices, providing local expertise with national reach.

The new offering is designed to provide entrepreneurs and fast growth businesses with the support they need to achieve their goals. Businesses will benefit from regular meetings with a local Partner to understand their strategic challenges and shape Grant Thornton’s advice accordingly, bringing the full breadth of the firm’s expertise to the client’s benefit to help super-charge growth.

The variety of skills and local expertise in the team combined with Grant Thornton’s connections across its international network will provide fast growth businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs with access to valuable financial and business advice tailored to their requirements.

Sally Harman

This support covers a wide range of areas, such as attracting and retaining talent, leveraging automation and AI, expanding internationally, ensuring global regulatory compliance and working with shareholders to understand and achieve a tax efficient exit, be it a sale or listing.

The national team will be jointly led by Partners Tim Taylor and Gareth Hitchmough. They will work alongside Lynne Bicket, Mike Delf and Rob Thomson, supported by a large team throughout the UK.

Sally Harman, Commercial Audit Director who trained in industry before becoming a chartered certified accountant in 2015, has received a steady flow of promotions at the firm, culminating in her appointment as a Commercial Audit Director in January 2024.

Sally’s success in managing a diverse portfolio of clients across sectors including Wholesale, Business Support Services, Professional Services, Manufacturing, Construction, Hospitality and Pharmaceutical throughout East Anglia, along with her active involvement in the Chelmsford office operations, makes her ideally suited to lead this new initiative.

Archie Rwavazhinji

Sally Harman, Director and Entrepreneurial and SME Services Lead at Grant Thornton in the East of England, said: "The East of England's private business landscape is a powerhouse of creativity, innovation, and ambition. For years, companies of all sizes across our region have trusted Grant Thornton to navigate challenges and achieve their long-term vision.

"In today's rapidly evolving technological, regulatory, and economic environment, businesses without specialised teams face significant barriers to staying competitive. Our Entrepreneurial and SME Services go beyond compliance - we're true business advisors. "Working alongside Archie and our team, we scale our approach to match your business needs while maintaining the local, relationship-driven service that allows us to truly understand both your business and the people behind it."

Archie Rwavazhinji, who qualified as a chartered accountant in 2013 and joined Grant Thornton in 2019 and has been pivotal in strengthening the Chelmsford office's reputation for audit quality, brings extensive experience in growing the firm's presence in sectors such as EdTech and software.

Archie Rwavazhinji, Director and Entrepreneurial and SME Services Lead at Grant Thornton in the East of England, said: "Having access to the multidisciplinary talents and international specialists within our newly launched Entrepreneurial and SME Services team is a valuable asset for businesses in the East of England. It allows access to global experts in everything from personal and corporate tax, specialist tax services, sector expertise, technology and digital skills, ESG, M&A, and Consulting.

"Sally and I have been working closely together for years, and we regularly engage with the wide diversity of businesses operating in our region to support them with their strategic goals while optimising their tax position and exploiting reliefs and opportunities."

Rob Thomson, Tax lead for Entrepreneurial and SME Services, adds: “We've created a truly holistic approach to supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs that transcends traditional advisory relationships. By integrating deep tax expertise with strategic business guidance, we address both immediate challenges and long-term aspirations in a seamless way.

“The tax landscape for growing businesses is increasingly complex - from maximizing R&D claims to structuring for international expansion or preparing for exit - and our team provides clarity and strategic direction that turns these complexities into competitive advantages. This allows entrepreneurs to remain laser-focused on innovation and market opportunities while we handle the intricate details that can make or break their long-term success."