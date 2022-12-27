German distributor of household and kitchen appliances Vorwerk has submitted an application to move into Ortongate Shopping Centre.

The corporation already has 12 stores in the UK, mostly in London and the south of the country. Its major products include the Thermomix food mixer and the Kobold vacuum cleaner.

The application to move into one of the centre’s vacant units states that the unit will be used as a shop, training and development centre.

Ortongate Shopping centre.

It would also have ancillary uses such as testing food equipment, recipe development, repairing electrical equipment, cooking demonstrations and cooking classes.

The proposed opening hours are between 8am to 10pm between Monday and Friday and 8am to 6pm at weekends.

The application states that there would be just one full-time staff member at the shop.

The application will now be considered by city council planning officers.

