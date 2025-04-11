Fully funded EV charger installations for businesses thanks to Green Energy Switch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Profit-for-purpose company Green Energy Switch (GES), based in Ferry Meadows, Peterborough, is offering businesses fully funded EV charger installations to support their sustainability journeys.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of their mission to promote greener energy solutions, GES is helping businesses reduce their carbon footprint by making it easier for them to adopt EV technology.

With the government's announcement that no new petrol or diesel cars will be produced past 2035, the need for businesses to start thinking about their infrastructure is now more important than ever. Transitioning to electric company cars and installing EV charging points will soon become a necessity. The good news is, businesses can secure these installations fully funded, making it easier to get ahead of this change and create a sustainable future for both the business and the environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best part is, all profits made by GES are gift-aided to PECT, a leading environmental charity committed to safeguarding and enhancing the planet. In doing so, GES is the lead sponsor of the Forest Project, which has successfully planted over 131,000 trees and reduced over 1,300 tonnes of carbon emissions. By installing EV chargers at no cost to businesses, GES is offering a solution that not only benefits individual businesses but also gives back to the environment, making it perfect for companies with a strong sustainability ethos.

EV chargers installed in a convenient parking space near the green.

Church group Peterborough and Wisbech Quakers and veterinary group Bishopton Vets are just a few of the many businesses already benefitting from this initiative. The installation at Bishopton Vets, which included 8 charging points across three sites, ensures reliable EV charging for their fleet and staff vehicles while incorporating load management to optimise their energy use. With the infrastructure in place, Bishopton Vet Group are prepared for future expansion, supporting their transition to electric vehicles without any upfront cost.

Hailing the ongoing success of their nationwide EV charger installation scheme for businesses, Sarah Buttigieg, Director at Green Energy Switch, said: “Our EV team are now in the process of installing EV chargers for other companies across the UK, which will cost them nothing or very little.”

“It’s a very exciting time in the world of electric vehicles,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By offering fully funded EV charger installations, Green Energy Switch is making it easier for businesses to embrace sustainable energy solutions and prepare for the future of electric vehicles. This initiative not only supports businesses in their green transition but also contributes to vital environmental projects, demonstrating the positive impact that corporate sustainability can have.

For more information on how Green Energy Switch can help your business go green with EV charger installations, visit www.greenenergyswitch.co.uk. Get in touch today to start your business's EV journey at [email protected].