From bin crews to child care - huge range of jobs on offer as Peterborough Limited start urgent recruitment drive

A range of jobs are on offer in Peterborough

The organisation has a broad remit including refuse collection and maintaining parks & open spaces, alongside providing leisure services across the city under the Vivacity brand through their network of gyms, swimming pools and community leisure centres.

Managing Director, Kitran Eastman told us: “We currently have a number of career opportunities within the business, everything from lifeguards and childcare assistants to HGV/LGV drivers and those able to help maintain our public spaces. “Many of our vacancies offer the opportunity for full or part time hours, flexible shift patterns and training – the range of careers we have is diverse and there are great opportunities to progress through the business – along with flexible working we offer competitive rates of pay, generous holiday, an employee assistance programme that includes a number of additional benefits and free access to our facilities for all contracted staff.

“Like many businesses across the country we are experiencing some staff shortages and are very keen to spread the word that we are recruiting and that this is a great place to work!”

Working for Vivacity and Aragon helps deliver services that the residents of Peterborough rely on. With employees ranging from age 16 to 76 there is probably a role to suit anyone, where they can play their part in making Peterborough a great place to live, work and play.