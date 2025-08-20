Frasers and Flannels begin job hunt as opening of major Peterborough store nears

By Ben Jones
Published 20th Aug 2025, 17:45 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2025, 01:43 BST
Retail giant Frasers has begun to recruit for management positions ahead of its opening in Queensgate.

There is still no exact opening date for the department store but it is understood that the retailer is planning to open this winter with staff expected to be in place by November.

At present, Frasers and Flannels are recruiting for management roles inside their new stores.

Frasers is seeking store managers, assistant managers, department managers and team leaders, while Flannels is looking for store managers and team leaders.

Frasers is set to open in Peterborough in November.placeholder image
Interviews will take place in September and successful candidates will start in November.

Long lengths of white hoarding have gone up in recent weeks around the unit that will be occupied by Frasers and the keys have been handed over by Queensgate.

When the store opens, it will brings popular brands such Sports Direct, USC and Game to Peterborough later this year.

The retailer says its new ‘dynamic stores’ will create ‘compelling retail destinations’ in the Queensgate centre that will total 92,500 square feet.

Frasers first revealed its intention to move into Queensgate in January 2024.

At the time a spokesperson for Frasers said: “We are pleased to confirm that we will be opening a new Frasers concept store in Peterborough’s Queensgate Shopping Centre, bringing customers the world’s most aspirational brands, as well as a dynamic beauty hall.

"A 30,000 sq. ft Sports Direct store will also open, featuring a USC, Jack Wills and GAME.

"We are big believers in physical retail and these openings mark an exciting time for the Group as we continue to expand our store portfolio across the UK and Europe.”

