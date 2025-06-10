Fortava Healthcare, launches in Peterborough with focus on local staff and specialist support

A new chapter in local dementia care begins as Fortava Healthcare Ltd officially launches in Peterborough, with the acquisition of two purpose-built care homes: The Maltings and Thorpe Wood.

Founded by care specialist Johann van Zyl and healthcare finance expert Jamie Stuart, Fortava is committed to creating a new standard in dementia care—one that puts people first, especially the dedicated staff who make exceptional care possible.

The two 50-bed homes, formerly operated by Peterborough Care Ltd, will become the foundation of Fortava’s vision to develop specialist dementia hubs. These centres will not only provide exceptional care for residents but also offer ongoing development and support for the care teams who work there.

“Our care teams are the heartbeat of everything we do,” said Johann van Zyl. “We want to build a culture where staff feel valued, inspired, and supported to grow. When we invest in our people, the benefits for residents are enormous.”

Co-founders of Fortava Healthcare, Johann van Zyl and Jamie Stuart (L-R)

Johann has been recognised by the leading industry magazine HealthInvestor as one of the 50 most influential people in UK healthcare for the past three years, and in 2024 was also named the country’s leading figure in specialist and complex care.

The new provider’s approach is rooted in cognitive stimulation therapy—a research-based method aimed at improving well-being and potentially slowing the progression of dementia. This will be complemented by specialist staff training and future collaborations with academic partners to ensure continuous learning and improvement.

Jamie Stuart said: “For me, it's about being more than just another care home provider. While dementia care in the UK is generally of a good standard, we want to set ourselves apart with a fresh approach. That’s why I chose to partner with Johann on this venture.”

With long-term plans to expand and develop additional specialist homes, Fortava is beginning its journey in Peterborough with a strong sense of purpose—and with heartfelt appreciation for the care teams now joining the Fortava family.

“We’re excited to welcome our new colleagues and build something truly special together,” added van Zyl. “This is just the beginning.”