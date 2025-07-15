Fortava Healthcare has unveiled a hand-picked leadership team to serve Peterborough

Fortava Healthcare, the newest care provider in the region, has marked its first month with the introduction of a leadership team carefully built to serve Peterborough and its surrounding areas.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rather than assembling a typical head office based solely on CVs and titles, Fortava’s founders, Johann van Zyl and Jamie Stuart, took a different path — one rooted in trust, integrity, and shared values.

From the outset, their vision was to create not a corporate headquarters, but a Support Hub — a leadership team designed to empower staff, support residents, and strengthen the care homes at the heart of local life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much like selecting a top-tier sports squad, the recruitment process focused as much on chemistry as on capability. It was about building a group whose experience, values, and personalities would complement each other and function seamlessly as a united team — people who could carry responsibility, act decisively, and champion Fortava’s vision with confidence and compassion.

The Fortava Healthcare Support Hub (L-R) Kate Kay, Gail Busher, Natasha Gwyther, Jamie Stuart, Angela Johnson, Johann van Zyl

Now, six weeks on, Fortava's leadership team has been described as “the best of the best” — not just experienced professionals, but individuals deeply committed to serving residents, families, and staff in the local area.

The core team includes Angela Johnson, Kate Kay, Gail Busher, and Natasha Gwyther, alongside Johann and Jamie. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and a shared commitment to building something meaningful — not just for Fortava, but for the community.

“This is more than a leadership team,” said Johann. “It’s a group chosen not just for what they’ve done, but for who they are. Every one of them shares our belief that care starts with trust, respect, and genuine partnership — and Peterborough deserves nothing less.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With its foundation now firmly in place, Fortava Healthcare, who operate Thorpe Wood and The Maltings care homes in Peterborough, is poised to set a new standard in local care — powered by people, led with heart, and grounded in the values that matter most.