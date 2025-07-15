Fortava Healthcare has unveiled a hand-picked leadership team to serve Peterborough
Rather than assembling a typical head office based solely on CVs and titles, Fortava’s founders, Johann van Zyl and Jamie Stuart, took a different path — one rooted in trust, integrity, and shared values.
From the outset, their vision was to create not a corporate headquarters, but a Support Hub — a leadership team designed to empower staff, support residents, and strengthen the care homes at the heart of local life.
Much like selecting a top-tier sports squad, the recruitment process focused as much on chemistry as on capability. It was about building a group whose experience, values, and personalities would complement each other and function seamlessly as a united team — people who could carry responsibility, act decisively, and champion Fortava’s vision with confidence and compassion.
Now, six weeks on, Fortava's leadership team has been described as “the best of the best” — not just experienced professionals, but individuals deeply committed to serving residents, families, and staff in the local area.
The core team includes Angela Johnson, Kate Kay, Gail Busher, and Natasha Gwyther, alongside Johann and Jamie. Together, they bring a wealth of expertise and a shared commitment to building something meaningful — not just for Fortava, but for the community.
“This is more than a leadership team,” said Johann. “It’s a group chosen not just for what they’ve done, but for who they are. Every one of them shares our belief that care starts with trust, respect, and genuine partnership — and Peterborough deserves nothing less.”
With its foundation now firmly in place, Fortava Healthcare, who operate Thorpe Wood and The Maltings care homes in Peterborough, is poised to set a new standard in local care — powered by people, led with heart, and grounded in the values that matter most.