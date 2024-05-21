Food crime prevention on the menu at Business Breakfast
The speaker for the October Breakfast will be Professor Louise Manning who is Professor of Sustainable Agri Food Systems at the Lincoln Institute for Agri-Food Technology, University Of Lincoln. Professor Manning has undertaken a number of research projects looking at food crime – the types, the causes and ways of preventing it from happening. Food crime has been estimated to cost the sector up to £2 billion per year and is something that is often underreported.
Speaking about the event, Roythornes Marketing Manager Mark Dodds said:
“Food crime can take many forms – from ingredient contamination and documentation fraud to unfit products entering the food chain and more recently cyber-crime. We place great reliance on a safe and secure food system, and food businesses must be aware of how they could be targeted and the possible prevention measures they could put in place. We’re delighted that Professor Manning has agreed to talk and the title of her presentation - ‘Safeguarding our plates’ really sums up the important role the food sector has in today’s society.”
As well as offering insight, the Food Business Breakfast promotes working together amongst the sector, with a networking session and a number of exhibition stands. Attracting over 100 delegates, it is one of the major food sector networking events in the region.
Mark continued: “The breakfast is open to anyone with a connection to the food and drink sector. Whether they be producers, accountants, architects, research businesses or even pest controllers – they all have a connection with the sector and often delegates make new contacts that go on to flourish.”
The Food Business takes place on 10 October at the Kingsgate Conference Centre in Peterborough. Full details can be found here: roythornes-food-business-breakfast-october-24.eventbrite.co.uk