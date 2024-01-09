Farmer Tom praises community spirit as 460 fruit trees planted on farm
A total 460 trees were planted at Tom Martin’s farm, west of Peterborough, during two community tree-planting days.
The apple, pear, cherry, plum, medlar, crab apple and damson trees will bring many benefits to both the farm and the wider community.
They will provide shelter and habitat for wildlife, help the soil, improve drainage, remove harmful carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and produce fruit in the years to come.
Tree-planting will play an important role in the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) ambitions to deliver net zero for greenhouse gas emissions across the whole of agriculture in England and Wales by 2040.
Mr Martin, who is an NFU member, has established a popular social media presence where he aims to give people an insight into farm life.
He said: “I put a post on social media inviting people to come to the farm and take part in our tree planting days.
“There was a great response and it shows the amazing community spirit that exists out there.
“Some people came out because they are passionate about helping the environment while others came out to enjoy a nice day out on the farm. Some brought their children along and there was a great mix of people out on the farm.”
Mr Martin said he would like to thank everyone who took part in the tree planting days, which took place either side of Christmas, and also thank The Woodland Trust who funded most of the trees.