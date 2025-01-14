Family-run Peterborough business raise £800 for Amazon Children’s Ward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

APG Bathrooms & Home Improvements, a family-run Peterborough business dedicated to making bathroom dreams come true, recently hosted two successful charity football matches at APG Park in Yaxley, home of Yaxley FC, in partnership with Team Sementa.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the matches, the company auctioned a signed Peterborough United shirt, raising £700 to support the Amazon Children’s Ward at Peterborough City Hospital. An additional £100 was generously donated by Smyths Toy Store, bringing the total to £800.

The funds were used to purchase a variety of toys, teddies, computer games, and baby essentials for the young patients, spreading joy during the festive season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Erika Davies, Ward Manager, expressed her gratitude, saying:

APG Bathroom’s Founder Aaron; with his partner Katy & a nurse from the ward

“On behalf of all the children, parents, and staff, I would like to thank you and APG Bathrooms for your kind donation made to Amazon Ward. The children on the ward really enjoyed the toys and teddies you provided. Thank you also for thinking of our teens with the computer games and our babies too. The donation made to the parents’ kitchen was also much appreciated.”

Aaron and Katy, owners of APG, explained the heartfelt motivation behind their support:

“We chose this charity as it’s close to our hearts. We like to help families out, especially at their most vulnerable time during one of the busiest times of the year. Two of our three children were cared for on the ward as babies, with one being discharged on Christmas Eve. The staff and parents alone deserve the world, but the children are incredible, and no child should go without at Christmas, especially when they are poorly. Our goal was also to ease some of the Christmas strain on parents. It’s an incredibly amazing place with incredible people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

APG Bathrooms is continuing its commitment to the Amazon Children’s Ward into the new year. Apg will be coming up with new ideas to continue their donations and support to the Amazon Ward. APG have been notified of some other sensory equipment they are in need of so will be working hard to achieve this for the ward in the next few months.

APG x Team Sementa

APG Bathrooms is based at their unique showroom in Enterprise Park, Yaxley. Known for its customer-focused service, the family business specialises in transforming bathrooms to meet the highest standards of design and comfort.

For more information, visit www.apgbathrooms.co.uk or contact via [email protected].