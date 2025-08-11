Ex-Woodgreen in Peterborough town centre will become Adam fruits

A fresh fruit and vegetable shop will be open in Peterborough town centre from 12/08/2025. The property at 22A long causeway ex-Woodgreen will become the new home for Adam fruits part of Zms Fresh fruit and vegetable

Zms Fresh Fruit and Vegetables is a company established in 2019 with the idea of offering high-quality products at affordable prices for the community. Our story begins in Eden Shopping Centre, High Wycombe, where we became very popular due to the diversity of our products, from organic and local to international products.

For us as a family, it was really hard to find tasty and delicious products for our kids and for us. All the products we found in supermarkets and local markets were tasting bland, and we could never find something that really tasted good and lasted for a couple of days without putting it in the fridge. All the products we were buying in 1, maximum 2 days, were already smelling rotten.

At that time, my wife and I decided to go out and look for natural and fresh products. After a few months of searching and several trials, we found what we were looking for. The taste and the smell of the product could be felt from far away. Our business became successful, and people's feedback made us believe we could do better. We opened in a few different towns: Bedford, Boston, Redhill, Oxford. But in 2022, we decided to move to Peterborough for our kids' education and peaceful life. However, something was missing in our town: a friendly and affordable shop where everyone could enjoy fresh and tasty products.

After a long and hard journey, we found a property that fits all of our needs, a place where we can start our journey and support the community with fresh fruit and vegetables at affordable prices. 22A Long Causeway will become our new home for Adams Fruit, part of Zms Fresh Fruit and Vegetables. Our doors will be open on Tuesday, 12th of August 2025. You are welcome to come and visit our shop and feel a welcome and peaceful place for your next shopping trip.