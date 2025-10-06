esbs appoints new product and marketing manager

UnSug-ESBS-JackJordan-26092025-9 - Jack Jordan (pictured)

Earl Shilton Building Society (esbs) has expanded its workforce by welcoming a new Product and Marketing Manager, Jack Jordan.

Hailing from Hinckley in Leicestershire, Jack is no stranger to the finance sector, with 15 years’ experience in mortgages, working as both a broker and a products manager.

“I was eager to join a growing and ambitious mutual that genuinely puts its members at the heart of everything it does,” he said, adding, “The Society’s core values strongly align with my own, making it a natural fit.”

Jack has now settled into the company seamlessly. “What I enjoy most is the strong sense of purpose and the commitment to doing what’s right for members,” he said. “The supportive culture and shared values make it a genuinely rewarding place to work.”

"We’re thrilled to welcome Jack to the Earl Shilton Building Society family!" exclaimed Scott Devereux, esbs Chief Executive. "With his wealth of experience in the financial world, Jack’s passion and expertise will be a game-changer for our ambitious vision, driving us forward to deliver even greater value for our members."

In his free time, Jack enjoys writing and playing music, having had the opportunity to perform with bands and artists across the country. When he’s not entertaining gig-goers, he spends his time with his friends and family, cooking up a storm in the kitchen, or going for long walks with his dog.

To find out more about esbs, visit either branch at 22 The Hollow, Earl Shilton or 7 Malt Mill Bank, Barwell. Alternatively, you can call 01455 844422 or visit the website at www.esbs.co.uk.