Employers warned to review policies
Employment law specialist Shola Khan of Roythornes Solicitors said that the changes placed a much greater emphasis on the employers to actively take ‘reasonable steps’ in preventing sexual harassment in the workplace. It would also be beneficial to ensure that employers record their actions and measures taken.
She said “The new Regulations create a positive obligation on employers to take ‘reasonable steps’ to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. We are advising employers to review their policies, their training regime(s) and their record keeping. It is important that they keep a record of manager and staff training in this area and that their policies are up to date.”
The regulations also introduce harsher penalties for employers who do not comply with the regulations. Shola continued:
“The new law gives the Employment Tribunal the power to uplift compensation for sexual harassment by up to 25 per cent where an employer is found to have breached their duty, so not only should employers consider the benefits of preventing sexual harassment in the workplace, they should also consider the financial detriment if they fail in their duties to do so."
