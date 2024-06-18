Employers warned to review policies

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Local employers have been warned to review their workplace policies (e.g. Diversity and Equality, bullying and harassment) in the next few months as new regulations are due to come into force in October 2024, that will place new responsibilities on employers to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace.

Employment law specialist Shola Khan of Roythornes Solicitors said that the changes placed a much greater emphasis on the employers to actively take ‘reasonable steps’ in preventing sexual harassment in the workplace. It would also be beneficial to ensure that employers record their actions and measures taken.

She said “The new Regulations create a positive obligation on employers to take ‘reasonable steps’ to prevent sexual harassment in the workplace. We are advising employers to review their policies, their training regime(s) and their record keeping. It is important that they keep a record of manager and staff training in this area and that their policies are up to date.”

The regulations also introduce harsher penalties for employers who do not comply with the regulations. Shola continued:

