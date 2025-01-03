Ely Funeral Services strengthens community presence and promotes conversations on funeral planning

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ely Funeral Service, located at 30 Fore Hill, Ely, has reopened its doors, enhancing its ability to serve the families of Cambridgeshire with compassion and care.

The reopening reflects the branch’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of local families, joining the existing Ely Funeral Service branch on Tower Road.

Danny Goodman, Business Leader at Ely Funeral Service, shared his passion for providing personalised and meaningful tributes, while also fostering a sense of openness about funerals and end-of-life planning. He said:

“I feel truly honoured to be part of a team that helps families honour their loved ones in a way that feels personal and unique. At Ely Funeral Service, we take the time to understand the personality and wishes of the individual, incorporating special touches that reflect their life. Whether it’s a favourite piece of music or a small detail that was meaningful to them, our goal is to create a farewell that truly celebrates their life story.

Danny Goodman, Business Leader at Ely Funeral Service

The teams at Ely Funeral Services on Fore Hill and Tower Road are also taking steps to support local families and the community beyond the services they provide. Plans are underway to host open days, giving local residents the chance to ask questions and discuss funeral planning in a supportive and open environment. By creating these opportunities, the team hopes to encourage meaningful conversations about the often-difficult topic of funeral planning while offering reassurance to local families.

“We want to provide a space for people to come and talk to us about funeral planning, ask any questions and learn more about the services we offer. These conversations are so important, and we want to make sure people feel supported every step of the way.”

The reopening of the Fore Hill branch is part of Ely Funeral Service’s broader objective to provide accessible and bespoke funeral care. From traditional funerals to contemporary celebrations of life, the team is dedicated to tailoring each service to reflect the wishes and needs of every family.

For more information about Ely Funeral Service or to speak with a member of the team, please visit the branch at 30 Fore Hill or call the team on 01353 260991.