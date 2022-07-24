The Deepings Raft race makes its return this year. Photo: Deepings Raft Race.

The event makes its long-awaited return after three years away on August 7.

The fun starts from 11am on that Sunday in Deeping St James and admission is free to spectators.

There is also still time to enter a raft into one of the five race categories. The youth race (under 18s), the Ladies race, Business race, Pub race, Fun race and the Main Race.

Dozens of stalls will also be available on the day and up to 4 rafts many designed, decorated and crewed by teams following this year’s theme “BACK TO THE 80’s.”