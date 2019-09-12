Deeping firm show they are a glass act on Grand Designs

A Market Deeping firm proved they are a glass act after working on a £1.2 million home featured on hit Channel 4 show Grand Designs.

Pro Group, based in Halifax Drive, provided £90,000 of windows for the spectacular house.

Work on the fragile glass dome

The giant build, which took more than eight months to complete, provided a number of challenges to the team working on it - as all the elements were circular and/or curved.

The building project was featured on Grand Designs last night (Wednesday), and firm director Simon Braid said it was an incredible job to be involved with.

He said: “The building was basically a number of circles joined together. The roof was round, and the windows were curved.

“What Paul Wilkinson (the man behind the idea) wanted to do was unbelievable. It was very difficult to do, because everything was curved. It was like trying to get a squares into a round shape every time.”

The completed dome

The centre piece of the home was a spectacular nine sided glass dome on the roof, made up of 18 panes of glass.

It took a team of four glaziers seven hours to fit - with the whole dome costing £9,000.

The mission to complete the dome did not go entirely smoothly, as one of the delicate panes breaking as they were strapped together to transport them to the wooden property.

Building the home, located near Boston in Lincolnshire, started in September last year, and was finally completed in May.

The �1.2 million home

Simon said; “It took a long time, because there were a lot of delays on the building side. The last thing to go in was the front door, which went in in May.

“In the end we supplied 107 windows for the project.

“One of the biggest parts of the job was the six metre diameter roof. Every element was a different size.

“When I first met Paul we had a 10 minute conversation, and then we shook on it. The whole thing was agreed on a handshake.

Some of the curved windows

“Normally our jobs take just a couple of days, but this was a unique project. We have never worked on anything like this before. It was fantastic, as everyone worked so well together.”

