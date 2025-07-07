Darwin Group® supports new business – Momentm Health with diagnostic and therapeutic services

A modular building that was delivered and installed by Darwin Group® is set to create a positive impact for a new healthcare business based in the heart of Cambridgeshire.

Momentm Health is an exciting new independent healthcare provider of expert diagnostics, and therapeutic procedures and has recently achieved its Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration.

Momentm Health drew on healthcare estates specialists, Darwin Group, to help it bolster what it plans to offer to clients so that it can evolve in line with future demand. The Cambridge-based firm identified the need for an adaptable space for a new consultation room with an accompanying office area.

Darwin Group delivered a modular building, part of its range of On-Demand® Healthcare Facilities, and installed the unit inside a rustic barn on a farm at Magog Court in the village of Great Shelford, in South Cambridge.

Facilities inside Momentm Health's new building.

The high-quality facility delivered through modern methods of construction (MMC), coupled with the scenic surroundings, has enabled Momentm Health to achieve its vision of creating a space that clients will enjoy visiting for their diagnostics and therapeutic procedures.

Rhys Slough, a radiographer, and co-founder and managing director for Momentm Health, explained: “We were interested in a modular solution as we wanted to be located outside of the city whilst also having enough space suitable for our clinic’s requirements. When searching for a modular providing partner we needed one with experience in healthcare that understands the requirements to comply with national guidance and regulations for patients.

“Working with Darwin Group has been thoroughly rewarding. The team are engaged and have listened to our specification needs. Darwin Group has really taken the time to understand what our business is and what we needed from a modular, hireable solution for myself, my co-founders, and the clinicians that will be working here.

“As a start-up, the benefits of our hiring arrangement means that we can spread our payments over a lease period. This suits our business model instead of needing to spend a large amount of capital expenditure right at the start. Hiring is also allowing us the flexibility to make changes throughout the lease, as well as including servicing and maintenance contracts within our package.”

Reception area inside Momentm Health's new building.

Victoria Phillips, partnerships manager for Darwin Group, added: “Being able to offer modular buildings through our On-Demand® range is beneficial as we can really support our clients by providing flexibility for their individual business needs and the opportunity to adapt their healthcare facilities in the future. We do all this whilst also providing a cost-effective solution that never compromises on quality.”