Crowdfunding sought to help create new taproom and restaurant in Peterborough

Blind Tiger has launched a crowdfunding venture to help fund its new taproom and restaurant in Peterborough.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The owner of popular craft beer venue the Blind Tiger on Cowgate received planning permission last month for a new venue in the former Rutland Cycling store at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

The new venue will serve serve hot and cold food such as cheese boards and freshly cooked hand-stretched pizzas as well as host more beer and wine tasting events and activities, which currently can’t be held in Cowgate because of building limitations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking last month owner Neil Treliving said that he hoped to transform the building within six weeks and have it open to customers in time for the summer holidays.

The new Blind Tiger premises on Ham Lane.

In order to achieve this, a crowdfunding venture has been launched.

To view the crowdfunder, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/blind-tiger-taproom-and-kitchen-peterborough.

The page states: “When we put together the original Blind Tiger Cowgate bar we had the luxury of time on our hands through Covid to do all the work ourselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"With the new site, our initial 12-week planning came with lots of hurdles which finally took it to 22 weeks; pushing our opening date further back than we really wanted.

Blind Tiger in Cowgate.

"In an effort to get opened before the school summer holidays, we are having to outsource a lot of work to contractors at a substantially higher cost.

"Your support will be essential to getting the bar off the ground in the summer.”

A series of rewards are on offer to supporters who pledge certain amounts:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£50- A night out for two: two pizzas, a house bottle of wine and a three beer flight paddle of your choice.

£100- Bronze supporter: Your name on the bronze supporter wall of fame. Plus a £100 food and drink tab.

£500- Silver supporter: Your name on the silver wall of fame. Plus a £600 food and drink tab. Plus a exclusive Blind Tiger T-shirt and a ticket to launch night.

£1,000- Gold supporter: Your name on the gold wall of fame. Plus a £1,300 food and drink tab. Plus a exclusive Blind Tiger hoodie and two tickets for the launch night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

£2,000- Platinum supporter: Your name on the Platinum wall of fame. Plus a £2750 food and drink tab. Plus an exclusive Blind Tiger hoodie and four tickets for the launch night.

£5,000- Blind Tiger Diamond- Your name at the very top of the wall of fame. Plus a £7500 food and drink tab. Plus an exclusive Blind Tiger hoodie and four tickets for the launch night and a Yeti cooler full of beer.

Mr Treliving said: “It will be a bit more cosy with a few sofas and it’s a lot bigger so we’ll have a lot more space to play with.

“We’ll probably have a section that looks similar to what we have at the bar now, but then we’ll have cosy sections and sections for the food.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nene Park Trust and nearby Orton Meadows golf club supported the planning application, which was approved by Peterborough City Council on May 23.

Mr Treliving said he is looking forward to meeting new customers and welcoming his current ones.

Blind Tiger Taproom and Kitchen will build on the reputation of his successful city centre bar which opened in 2021 and is the biggest of its type in the area, with 28 taps and an extensive cocktail and wine menu.