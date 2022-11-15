Creative businesses in Peterborough are being urged to secure a share of a £1.2 million grant designed to help the sector thrive.

The funding for East Anglia has been secured from the Government by a consortium of organisations including the new ARU Peterborough.

It will provide business support and mentoring for high growth creative businesses and is designed to create more jobs and drive economic growth.

ARU Peterborough principal Professor Ross Renton has welcomed a new funding boost that could help businesses in the creative sector to grow and create jobs.

Creative businesses will also be able to draw from a fund of up to £7 million delivered by Innovate UK to provide financial support and connect creative companies with national investors.

Professor Ross Renton, principal of ARU Peterborough, said: “The delivery of industry-linked short courses is already one of ARU Peterborough’s key strengths.

"In addition to leveraging our games industry expertise, through our BSc Mobile Game Design and Development course, the Create Growth Programme will see our business and law academics provide expert advice to local creative businesses through a range of seminars and roundtable discussions, in addition to one-to-one support and mentoring.”

Paul Bristow, MP for Peterborough, said: “ARU Peterborough is going to provide local businesses in the creative industries with legal and business information and support through classes and seminars.”

