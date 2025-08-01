Costa Coffee eyeing new shop in Peterborough city centre

By Joe Griffin - LDRS
Published 1st Aug 2025, 10:56 BST
Major English coffeehouse chain Costa Coffee is looking to open a new shop in Peterborough city centre.

The company has applied to Peterborough City Council for a certificate of lawfulness which, if approved, would allow it to open a new store at the ground floor of 61 Bridge Street, opposite the former TK Maxx building.

A planning statement, submitted by Savills on behalf of Costa, reads: “The applicant is keen to secure the occupation of the site as a coffee shop.

“This will ensure the vitality and viability of the town centre, bringing a vacant unit back into active use and providing employment opportunities.”

Costa Coffee have plans to move into the Bridge Street building in Peterboroughplaceholder image
Costa Coffee have plans to move into the Bridge Street building in Peterborough

The ground floor at 61 Bridge Street was once a Poundland store and, in 2022, plans were approved for City College Peterborough to use it as a T-Level teaching hub.

However, no use of the premises as an educational training centre ever commenced according to Costa’s planning documents.

Costa argued that this demonstrated the lawful use of the unit should remain as Class E, meaning that it would not require planning permission to change its use if the council agreed.

The ground floor at 61 Bridge Street was recently marketed by Tydus Real Estate with an annual rent of £40,000 and annual rates of £14,000.

It was described by the company as an “attractive, modern building” with “fantastic street presence”.

Costa was founded in London in 1971 and is now one of the largest coffeehouse chains in the world, with several stores already in Peterborough.

