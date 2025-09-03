The brand returns nationwide, giving high street fashion fans a reason to queue! 👗

Topshop and Topman are returning to physical stores across the UK

John Lewis will stock Topshop in 32 locations, Topman in six

The move aims to attract younger shoppers and boost footfall

This marks the first nationwide in-store presence since 2021

Shoppers can browse classic and seasonal fashion in-store again

Fashion fans have reason to celebrate: an iconic clothing brand is making a high-profile comeback to high streets across the UK.

After four years away from physical stores following its collapse under Arcadia, Topshop and Topman clothes will be available in John Lewis shops nationwide from February next year.

The partnership between John Lewis and Topshop is part of the department store’s broader plan to attract younger shoppers and boost footfall, especially during peak shopping periods.

John Lewis boss Peter Ruis said the move could spark queues outside stores, with the relaunch expected to appeal to both younger customers and long-standing fans of the brand.

People walk past a Topshop and Topman store on Oxford Street in October 2006 (Photo: Scott Barbour/Getty Images) | Getty Images

“Topshop has a dedicated following,” Ruis said. “Bringing it into John Lewis gives people a reason to come through the door who might not normally visit. It’s about making shopping a day out for the whole family, across all generations.”

Topman will also make a limited return, with products launching in six selected John Lewis locations.

It marks the first time customers across the UK will be able to see the brands in stores since Asos acquired them and moved sales online.

Earlier this year, Topshop briefly returned to bricks-and-mortar retail with a presence at Liberty in central London, but the John Lewis partnership will make it far more accessible nationwide.

Michelle Wilson, managing director of Topshop, said the response from shoppers during the relaunch planning had been overwhelmingly positive.

“People are desperate to see Topshop back in stores. We hope this partnership will bring new customers into John Lewis who might not have visited before,” she said.

Shoppers can look forward to browsing the full range of clothing, from seasonal must-haves to classic wardrobe staples, right in their local department store.

The full list of John Lewis stores stocking Topshop clothes:

Topshop will be stocked in 32 John Lewis locations, while Topman will appear in six. Topshop will be available at these John Lewis stores:

Glasgow, Scotland

Edinburgh, Scotland

Newcastle

Leeds

Liverpool

Trafford, Manchester

Cheadle, Manchester

Cardiff, Wales

Nottingham, Nottinghamshire

Leicester, Leicestershire

Solihull, West Midlands

Cheltenham, Gloucestershire

Norwich, Norfolk

Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

Welwyn, Hertfordshire

Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Chelmsford, Essex

Cribbs Causeway, Bristol

Exeter, Devon

Oxford, Oxfordshire

High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire

Reading, Berkshire

Bluewater Kent

Horsham, West Sussex

Southampton, Hampshire

Brent Cross, London

Stratford, London

Canary Wharf, London

Oxford Street, London

Peter Jones, London

White City, London

Kingston, London

For fashion lovers, this relaunch is more than a nostalgic nod, it’s an opportunity to rediscover a brand that defined high street style for decades.

With John Lewis putting the full backing of its nationwide stores behind the relaunch, it could become the must-visit destination for fashion-conscious shoppers this spring.

Will you be stocking up on Topshop clothes and products when it relaunches? Let me know at [email protected].