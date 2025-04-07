Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sainsbury’s will close all 61 of its remaining in-store cafes in April

The move is part of a major cost-cutting overhaul affecting over 3,000 jobs

Around 20% of senior management roles will also be axed

Pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters will be removed from stores

The changes aim to save £1 billion over three years amid rising operating costs

A major UK supermarket has revealed the exact date on which it will close 61 in-store cafes across the UK.

Sainsbury’s first announced plans to close all of its remaining in-store cafes, and remove pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters from stores in January.

(Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The supermarket is also cutting over 3,000 jobs, which will affect around 2% of Sainsbury’s 148,000 employees.

Around 20% of senior management roles are also set to be axed, with the company aiming to streamline its head office and management structures, focusing on fewer but larger roles.

When will Sainsbury’s cafes close?

All of Sainsbury’s remaining cafes will close, with just days left to enjoy them until they are gone for good. The supermarket said most customers no longer use the cafes

As part of the overhaul, Sainsbury’s will also shut its in-store pizza, hot food, and patisserie counters, instead offering the most popular items on shelves.

Cafes will shut at the following locations:

Bamber Bridge, Lancashire

Barnstaple, Devon

Bognor Regis, West Sussex

Bridgemead, Swindon, Wiltshire

Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Cannock, Staffordshire

Castle Point, Essex

Cheadle, Greater Manchester

Chichester, West Sussex

Darlington, County Durham

Denton, Greater Manchester

Dewsbury, West Yorkshire

Durham, County Durham

Ely, Cambridgeshire

Emersons Green, South Gloucestershire

Fosse Park, Leicestershire

Godalming, Surrey

Harrogate, North Yorkshire

Hazel Grove, Stockport, Greater Manchester

Hedge End, Hampshire

Hempstead Valley, Kent

Hereford, Herefordshire

Isle of Wight

Keighley, West Yorkshire

Kings Lynn Hardwick, Norfolk

Larkfield, Aylesford, Kent

Leek, Staffordshire

Leicester North, East Midlands

Lincoln, Lincolnshire

Longwater, Norwich, Norfolk

Macclesfield, Cheshire

Marsh Mills, Plymouth, Devon

Marshall Lake, Solihull, West Midlands

Monks Cross, Huntington, North Yorkshire

Morecambe, Lancashire

Nantwich, Cheshire

Newport, South Wales

Penzance, Cornwall

Pepper Hill – Northfleet, Kent

Pinhoe Road, Exeter, Devon

Pontllanfraith, South Wales

Pontypridd, South Wales

Rhyl, North Wales

Rugby, Warwickshire

Rustington, West Sussex

Scarborough, North Yorkshire

Sedlescombe Road, Hastings, East Sussex

Springfield, Chelmsford, Essex

Stanway, Colchester, Essex

Swadlincote, Derbyshire

Talbot Heath, Dorset

Thanet Westwood Cross, Kent

Torquay, Devon

Truro, Cornwall

Wakefield Marsh Way, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Warren Heath, Ipswich, Suffolk

Waterlooville, Hampshire

Weedon Road, Northampton, East Midlands

Whitchurch Bargates, Shropshire

Winterstoke Road, Bristol

Wrexham, North Wales

In a recent statement, a spokesperson said: "In January, we shared the difficult decision that our remaining Sainsbury’s cafes would be closing and this will take place on [Friday] April 11.”

The move is part of the retailer’s goal to save £1 billion over the next three years. It follows the closure of 200 in-store cafes nearly three years ago due to falling demand.

Chief executive Simon Roberts said the business is navigating a “particularly challenging cost environment”.

The café closures come as supermarkets brace for higher costs linked to new Budget measures that came into effect in early April, including increases to the minimum wage and employer national insurance contributions.

While these policies aim to boost workers’ pay, retailers have warned they could drive up operating costs — potentially leading to higher prices for shoppers.

