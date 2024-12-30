Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Royal Mint has revealed its new 2025 commemorative coin set

Five new coin designs have been revealed by The Royal Mint

The 2025 set includes coins commemorating the Red Arrows, the modern railway, and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother

The new coins will be available in various finishes from January 2, starting at £39.50

The Royal Mint has unveiled the designs for the first coins of 2025, celebrating key national milestones and anniversaries.

The set includes coins commemorating the Red Arrows, the modern railway and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.

The five new designs include coins commemorating the Red Arrows, the modern railway and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother | The Royal Mint/Cover Images

The 2025 Annual Set, available next week, features designs for the 50p, £2, and £5 coins. Two 50p coins mark the 60th anniversary of the Red Arrows’ first display and honour those pivotal to the Second World War.

The £2 coins celebrate 200 years of the modern railway and the 350th anniversary of the Royal Observatory, Greenwich, while the £5 coin pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother, marking 125 years since her birth.

Rebecca Morgan, Director of Commemorative Coin at The Royal Mint, said: “Highly anticipated by collectors, the 2025 Annual Set brings together a special selection of commemorative coins.

“Each coin has been meticulously designed and crafted to serve as a permanent reminder of these moments in British history and can be treasured for generations.”

The coins include a Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother £5 Coin which celebrates her enduring legacy with a portrait originally featured on the coin marking her 80th birthday in 1980.

Also available is a Royal Observatory £2 Coin, which commemorates the founding of Britain’s first state-funded scientific institution in 1675, featuring the Shepherd Gate Clock, Ursa Minor constellation, and Prime Meridian.

The Red Arrows 50p Coin depicts three Hawk T1 aircraft in flight | The Royal Mint/Cover Images

The 200 Years of the Modern Railway £2 Coin marks George Stephenson’s 1825 Locomotion No. 1 journey, featuring a design honouring this revolutionary locomotive.

Meanwhile, the Red Arrows 50p Coin depicts three Hawk T1 aircraft in flight, celebrating six decades of precision displays by the RAF’s aerobatic team.

Finally, the Second World War 50p Coin features wartime medals, honouring the sacrifices and contributions of those who served between 1939 and 1945.

The 2025 commemorative coins will be available in various finishes from January 2, starting at £39.50. Visitors to The Royal Mint Experience can strike their own £2 coin featuring floral symbols of the UK’s four nations from January 4.

You can explore the full collection of annual sets - including historic collections - on the Royal Mint website.