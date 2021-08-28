Peterborough planting charity chosen as recipients of ‘Charity Pot’ scheme by cosmetic retailer LUSH

Shoppers at LUSH enjoy their free plants.

The handmade cosmetic retailer produces a ‘Charity Pot’ hand and body cream which is then sold and 100 percent of the sales distributed to groups working in animal protection, environmental conservation or human rights.

For this week (August 22-29), the proceeds have all been going towards Up The Garden Bath- a community-driven project in the city that transforms discarded bathtubs into accessories for growing vegetables.

The sales of the hand cream will help the organisation continue their educational and environmental project that reduces landfill whilst educating future generations about the importance of recycling, gardening, wildlife preservation and sustainability.

Up The Garden Bath spokesperson Kez Hayes-Palmer said: “We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be given this opportunity. The last year has been really difficult for our project, normally we would be upcycling old bathtubs into educational planters and visiting schools and community centres. With the pandemic and restrictions we have not been able to do as many educational workshops as we would have liked.”

Gia, the LUSH Store Manager, added: “We are delighted to have such a prestigious and dedicated local project that cares so much about the environment and educating. We feel that a bath bomb retailer and a bath upcycling business is a match made in heaven and we are glad that we can offer them this opportunity.