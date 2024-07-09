Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school holidays can be a perfect time to treat children to a movie outing.

But as the cost-of-living crisis rolls on, cinema ticket prices could prove to be a treat many families may struggle to afford. And that’s before we get to the added cost of food and drinks...

Thankfully, many UK cinema chains offer special kids clubs and promotions to make the experience much more affordable and fun for families.

These special screenings feature significantly discounted ticket prices compared to regular showings, and show a wide range of family-friendly films, ensuring there is always something suitable and entertaining for different age groups.

Many cinemas also offer promotions on snacks and drinks during Kids Clubs screenings, making it more economical for parents, and it’s a great way to escape rainy or excessively hot days, with many cinemas offering a comfortable and climate-controlled indoor space.

But, as the summer holidays draw closer - or draw on, if you’re living in Scotland - what do the UK’s major cinema chains offer for families looking for entertainment? Here is everything you need to know.

Cineworld

Cineworld Movies For Juniors are the chain’s discounted weekly screenings of kids' films, taking place on most weekend and school holiday mornings at selected cinemas.

For just £2.50, you can enjoy a variety of lively kids' movies, from animated films to live-action features. Subtitled performances are available at certain locations.

For just a slightly higher price you can also enjoy Premium Movies For Juniors screenings, which showcase new, previously unreleased films at a family-friendly price, starting from £5.50 at many locations.

Note that not all films may be available at your local Cineworld, so check your cinema's website for full listings. All customers aged 16 or over must be accompanying a child, and children under 14 must be accompanied by an adult.

For more information, head to Cineworld’s website

Everyman Cinemas

Everyman Cinemas doesn’t really have a “Kids Club” promotion like other chains, although it does offer Toddler Club screenings every Friday or Saturday.

Designed for ages 1 to 5 and showing classic childhood favourites and the latest family film releases suitable for preschoolers, each ticket includes a complimentary warm drink and a slice of cake.

For more information, head to Everyman Cinemas’ website

Odeon

Odeon Kids screens a mix of recent family-friendly films and animated classics at just £2.75 per ticket. Screenings are available every Saturday and Sunday, and daily during school holidays.

Check your local cinema for specific showtimes - when booking, look for the green "Kids" label on applicable films to know they are part of the Odeon Kids screenings.

For more information, head to Odeon’s website

Picturehouse

Picturehouse’s Kids’ Club screens beloved family classics and modern favourites on the big screen every Saturday morning, exclusively for children and their parents or carers. Tickets from £3.30.

Toddler Time shows preschool screenings on the big screen. Children's tickets are again priced at just £3.30 - but adult tickets are free!

And Watch With Baby allows parents to see the latest new film releases alongside their babies under the age of one. Everyone attending the screenings is a parent or carer with a young child, so you can relax knowing that if your baby cries, it's perfectly normal.

The soundtrack is at a reduced volume and the lights are slightly raised, creating a safe and welcoming environment.

For more information, head to Picturehouse’s website

Vue

Vue Mighty Mornings are aimed at children aged 4-11, and offer both adult and child tickets starting at just £2.49 each when booked online.

Mighty Mornings feature the best kids' and family films every weekend from 10am, and daily during school holidays, though availability may vary depending on local school holiday schedules.

Vue Big Shorts screenings are designed for preschoolers aged 1-4 who might not be quite ready to sit through a two-and-a-half-hour epic.

With screenings available nearly every day - and at just £3.99 per ticket when booked online - Big Shorts features toddler-friendly short films or montages of their favourite TV episodes.

Each session aims to provide engaging content in a relaxed environment, with dimmed lights, reduced sound levels and a maximum duration of 60 minutes.

Note that babies under the age of two are welcome at any Vue screening rated 12A or below that starts before 10pm, and they even get in free if they sit on a parent's or guardian's lap.

For more information, head to Vue’s website