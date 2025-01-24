Household Support Fund: UK homes to get £300 DWP cost of living payment in 2025 and air fryers - how to apply
- Thousands of UK households are set to receive £300 payments and free air fryers
- The support is part of the government’s Household Support Fund to ease living costs
- Councils across the UK are distributing cash, vouchers and appliances to eligible residents
- The initiative aims to help with food, utility bills and energy costs
- Households should check their local council’s website for details on how to apply
Thousands of households will soon receive £300 payments - and free air fryers - through the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).
The HSF provides assistance for essential expenses such as food, clothing and utility bills, offering support through vouchers and small grants to help ease the financial pressures of the cost-of-living crisis.
Administered by local councils, payment amounts and eligibility criteria may vary by region. Below, you’ll find details on the latest local HSF schemes announced this week.
For information about similar programs in your area, please see the details at the end of this article.
Scotland
In Scotland, support is provided through programs such as the Scottish Welfare Fund and Discretionary Housing Payments.
The Scottish Welfare Fund offers Crisis Grants for emergencies and Community Care Grants for essential household items.
Additional cost-of-living support is distributed through local councils and targeted schemes such as the Fuel Insecurity Fund, which helps with energy costs.
Eligibility and application processes vary but generally focus on low-income households and those receiving benefits.
Wales
Wales uses a combination of the Discretionary Assistance Fund (DAF) and council-administered programs to assist struggling households.
The DAF provides Emergency Assistance Payments (EAPs) for essential costs, such as food or energy, and Individual Assistance Payments (IAPs) for essential household items.
The Welsh government has also introduced targeted cost-of-living payments and energy bill support.
Applications for DAF are made online, by phone or via support agencies, with funding typically targeted at low-income individuals and families.
Northern Ireland
In Northern Ireland, support is available through schemes like Discretionary Support Payments and Additional Financial Support Grants
Discretionary Support Payments provide short-term financial aid for those in a crisis or emergency situation.
Fuel support and cost-of-living payments have been implemented as part of broader government initiatives to tackle poverty and rising energy costs.
Applications are made through the Department for Communities or local councils, and eligibility often depends on income and household circumstances.
Bury
Bury Council is offering financial assistance in the form of cash payments, as well as supermarket and energy vouchers, ranging from £100 to £300, depending on household circumstances and financial hardship.
In certain "crisis situations," payments of less than £100 may also be provided. Applications for this support can be made through the Bury Council website.
While specific eligibility criteria are not listed, applicants will need to provide details of their income, expenses and bank statements as part of the process.
Bury Council aims to process applications within four weeks and will contact applicants by phone to discuss claims and share decisions. These calls will come from an "unknown number," so it’s important to answer to avoid delays.
Once a claim is approved, payments will be made within two to three days. If faster support is required, a voucher will be issued instead.
Food vouchers are valid for 90 days and will be sent via email as a code, which can be redeemed for an eGift card at a supermarket of your choice, including Tesco, M&S, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Asda, and Iceland.
Fuel vouchers are valid for 30 days and will be sent via email or text message, redeemable at PayPoint outlets.
For more information, head to Bury Council’s website
Dudley
Dudley households can now apply for a one-time £200 payment to help alleviate the burden of rising living costs. To qualify for the payment, applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Have an individual income below £30,000 or a household income under £40,000 for multi-occupant homes
- Hold savings of less than £2,000.
- Reside in Dudley and be responsible for council tax
This funding is not available to those who received a Household Support Fund payment between April 2024 and January 21, 2025.
Payments are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis, so eligible households are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. Successful applicants will receive the funds directly into their bank accounts, and applications must be submitted online.
For more information, head to Dudley Council’s website
Leeds
Leeds City Council is offering extra financial support this month, including a £150 payment for eligible households.
According to the council’s website, pensioner households receiving Council Tax Support as of January 6, 2025, will automatically qualify and be contacted in advance. Payments are expected to be issued by the end of January.
Struggling working households claiming Council Tax Support are also set to receive a £40 payment, which is anticipated to be distributed this month.
Residents in need of assistance can contact the Local Welfare Support Scheme at 0113 376 0330. Note that those who have received support from this scheme within the last 12 months are not eligible for further help.
The council has also allocated additional funding to services supporting vulnerable, low-income households. This aid is accessible only through referrals made by the Leeds Money Information Centre, and direct applications are not accepted.
For more information, head to Leeds City Council’s website
Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough Council is using government funding to assist older residents who may have missed out on the Winter Fuel Payment.
- Residents aged 80 and over receiving Council Tax Reduction, but not eligible for the Winter Fuel Payment, can claim £200
- Residents aged 66 to 79 who meet the same criteria can claim £150
Around 2,000 households are expected to benefit from these payments. Payments are being made automatically to eligible residents whose details are already on record.
Letters have also been sent to other Council Tax Reduction recipients who may qualify, asking them to confirm their information. The council is encouraging others who might be eligible to apply. This includes:
- Pensioners on Attendance Allowance who haven’t received the Winter Fuel Payment, eligible for £100
- Low-income pensioners not on benefits, with incomes below £20,000 for single individuals or £26,000 for couples, eligible for £100
For more information, head to Middlesbrough Council’s website
North Lincolnshire
More than 6,000 pensioners in North Lincolnshire will receive free air fryers, the local council has said. So far, over 1,000 air fryers have been delivered, with an additional 5,000 set to be distributed in the coming weeks.
The initiative is funded through the Household Support Fund following the cancellation of the winter fuel payment for those not receiving pension credit or other means-tested financial support.
In addition to air fryers, the council is providing over 1,300 slow cookers and nearly 400 one-cup kettles, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Council leader Rob Waltham said the appliances are intended to help residents lower their energy bills while making it easier to prepare nutritious, healthy meals.
For more information, head to North Lincolnshire Council’s website
Sandwell
Low-income pensioners in Sandwell, West Midlands, may still be able to claim financial support through the Household Support Fund.
In December, Sandwell Council distributed vouchers worth £200 to around 4,000 eligible households as part of the initiative. These vouchers, sent alongside a letter, can be redeemed at local Post Offices but must be cashed in by March 19, 2025.
The support is aimed at older residents who receive a Council Tax Reduction but do not qualify for Pension Credit. The council has reported that over 75% of the vouchers have already been redeemed.
But hundreds of households have yet to claim their £200, prompting officials to issue a reminder about the approaching deadline.
For more information, head to Sandwell Council’s website
How to apply for the HSF in your area
The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.
To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:
- Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.
- Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).
- Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.
- Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.
