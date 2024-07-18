Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of households will soon receive a £200 payment from the government's Household Support Fund (HSF).

These funds are distributed by local councils to eligible residents, with the amount varying based on location.

The fund aims to help with essential needs such as food, clothing and utilities, providing support through vouchers and small grants during the cost-of-living crisis.

Although the HSF is officially available until September, in some regions the funds may be exhausted before then, so you’ll want to act quickly if you think you’re eligible for the scheme.

Below are the latest local HSF council schemes we’ve identified over the past week. For information on finding similar schemes in your area, please scroll to the end of this article.

Chester West and Chester

Residents of Cheshire West and Chester must meet specific eligibility criteria to receive support.

The local council will provide food vouchers for families with children who receive free school meals, and payments will be made to low-income households that have not previously received a cost of living payment.

Financial support will also be available through local charitable organizations, and support for low-income households will cover energy and food costs. The council will issue a free £100 payment to care leavers and pensioners in the local authority area,.

"Care leavers under the age of 25 and still residing in Cheshire West and Chester will automatically receive a £100 payment if they meet the eligibility criteria," the council says. "A £50 payment will be issued to low-income pensioner households."

"We will use DWP records to identify pensioner households receiving either Pension Credit or Guaranteed Credit. A £50 payment will be automatically issued to eligible households.

"We will use available data to identify carers providing at least 35 hours a week of care for someone who is ill or has a disability, and a £50 payment will be automatically issued to eligible households."

For more information, head to Chester West and Chester Council’s website

Doncaster

In Doncaster, households who receive Housing Benefit, Local Council Tax Reduction, Universal Credit or means-tested free school meals will be eligible for the grant.

Those who received a payment under the previous round of funding who continue to be eligible will have been automatically paid on 7 June.

Households with dependent children will receive two separate payments, with the second to be made on 9 August.

Eligible households that did not apply previously can still receive a payment by applying online by 30 August at 5pm.

For more information, head to the City of Doncaster Council’s website

Lambeth

Lambeth Borough Council recently announced new support measures, including free school meal vouchers for low-income households during the summer holidays. Households that qualify for free school meals based on income or certain benefits will be eligible.

These vouchers will offer up to £15 per week off bills for each eligible child. For example, a household with two children could receive £180 in support over the six-week holiday, while a household with three children could receive up to £270.

The school meal vouchers will be distributed automatically through schools, requiring no application. Lambeth Council said it aims to continue providing support for the next 12 months.

For more information, head to Lambeth Borough Council’s website

Middlesbrough

Thousands of households in Middlesbrough with less than £6,000 in savings are eligible for a free £140 payment from the government.

To qualify, you must be responsible for Council Tax, rent or a mortgage on a property in Middlesbrough, live at that property, and have savings below £6,000.

Applications are now open for various groups: households receiving benefits without children, households not receiving benefits, households receiving benefits with children, and pensioner households.

For households on benefits, you can apply if you receive Council Tax Reduction, Income-based Employment and Support Allowance, Housing Benefit, Income Support, Income-based Jobseeker's Allowance, Pension Credit, Tax Credits, or Universal Credit.

Approved applicants will receive a voucher for £37.50 if single or £50 if a couple. Households not on benefits can also apply, with eligibility for those with and without children.

Income requirements are £30,000 or less (before tax) for singles and £50,000 or less for couples, with less than £6,000 in savings.

The voucher amount depends on the make up of the household. Singles will receive £37.50, while couples will receive £50. Households with children will receive £70 per child, regardless of whether the applicant is single or part of a couple.

For more information, head to Middlesbrough Council’s website

Wigan

Wigan Council has received funding, and residents can now apply for various types of support. Assistance is provided through cash vouchers available at Post Office and PayPoint locations across the borough.

Food Pantry Vouchers are also available, offering healthy and affordable food options while reducing waste through local community pantries. Families with children on free school meals receive £15 per week per child, given as a single payment to cover the holidays.

Residents can also receive £20 for energy support. Additional allocations are also being provided to care leavers, households with disabled band reductions and pensioners receiving Council Tax reductions.

In total, up to £200 is available per household, based on a family with two children receiving £15 per week for the six-week school holidays, plus the £20 energy support award.

For more information, head to Wigan Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance. Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities). Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website. Contact Your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

We want to hear from you! Have you applied for the Household Support Fund, or do you have questions about the process? Share your experiences and insights in the comments section.