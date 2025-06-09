Bargain hunters are flocking to stores for huge discounts 🎨

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hobbycraft is closing at least nine UK stores this summer as part of a major restructure

Discounts of up to 70% are available in affected branches ahead of closure

The move could impact over 120 jobs, with further redundancies expected at head office

New owner Modella Capital says the shake-up aims to protect 99 remaining stores and 1,800 jobs

Emotional customers have voiced sadness over the closures on social media

Shoppers across the UK are racing to bag half-price bargains at a beloved arts and crafts retailer that is preparing to close at least nine of its stores this summer in a sweeping restructure that could impact more than 120 jobs.

Hobbycraft, which operates 124 stores nationwide, is slashing prices by up to 70% in affected branches as it winds down operations. Among the first to go is the Hobbycraft store at Imperial Retail Park in Bristol, which will shut for good on June 21.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closures come as part of a major overhaul by new owner Modella Capital, which bought the brand in August 2023 and is now taking what it calls “last resort” measures to safeguard the future of 99 remaining stores and around 1,800 jobs.

(Photo: Pexels) | Pexels

Which Hobbycraft stores are closing?

The full list of confirmed store closures includes:

Bagshot, Surrey

Basildon, Essex

Borehamwood, Hertfordshire

Bristol: Imperial Retail Park

Canterbury, Kent

Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Dunstable, Bedfordshire

Epping Forest, Essex

Lakeside Shopping Centre, Essex

Hobbycraft CEO Alex Wilson said: “For many, our stores are more than just arts and crafts supplies – they’re places of creativity and inspiration. Closing stores is always a last resort and this has been an extremely difficult decision.”

In addition to store closures, redundancies are expected at the company’s head office in Bournemouth and its Burton-on-Trent distribution centre, though exact figures have not been disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emotions are running high among loyal customers, with many taking to social media to express sadness and frustration.

“Another one bites the dust for South Bristol!” wrote one shopper. “There’ll be nothing left soon.” Another posted: “No! First Home Sense, now Hobbycraft.”

Shoppers hoping to stock up on discounted craft goods are encouraged to visit affected stores before they shut their doors permanently.

Are you struggling to make ends meet as costs continue to rise? You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.