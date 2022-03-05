DIY supplier Toolstation to create jobs at new store in Stamford

Toolstation has moved into premises at Unit 21, Gwash Way Industrial Estate, Ryhall Road, and will open on Monday. (March 7)

It is the seventh opening this year for the DIY specialist which is recruiting for 300 vacancies across the UK at stores, distribution centres and customer contact centres.

Toolstation Stamford will be open seven days a week, from 7am to 8pm Monday to Friday, 7am to 7pm Saturday and 9am to 4pm Sundays.

