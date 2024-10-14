Construction apprentices lay foundations for future careers at Peterborough housing sites

By Gemma Gadd
Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:30 BST
“As we build homes for the future, we also build careers”

Five apprentices have joined a homes developer’s sites in Whittlesey and Hampton to start their careers in construction.

The Persimmon Homes East Midlands apprentices are undertaking a mixture of bricklaying and carpentry courses which combine college studies and on-site work at the developer’s new sites.

A spokesperson for Persimmon Homes said: “The five apprentices, Jack, Lewis, Kai, Kyle, and Harry, spoke of how enjoyable their course is and what a friendly and welcoming environment it is to train in. When asked why they wanted to pursue a career in construction, many of the apprentices discussed how keen they are to develop a skill which they can use now but would also translate into their later working life. Others, such as Kai, spoke of his family’s connection to construction which inspired him to follow a similar career path.

The new apprentices - Lewis, Harry, Kai, Kyle and Jack, alongside John Tack, Persimmon Homes East Midlands Contracts Manager.The new apprentices - Lewis, Harry, Kai, Kyle and Jack, alongside John Tack, Persimmon Homes East Midlands Contracts Manager.
The new apprentices - Lewis, Harry, Kai, Kyle and Jack, alongside John Tack, Persimmon Homes East Midlands Contracts Manager.

“The apprentices also discussed the skills they have learnt and developed whilst working on Persimmon Homes sites. Kyle spoke of his increased work efficiency alongside Harry who spoke of the new skills he has learnt such as stud walling, building stairs and roofing. Outside of trade related skills, some apprentices such as Lewis, spoke of his increased self-confidence since applying learnt skills on to real life projects.

"All the apprentices agreed they have developed skills which they wouldn’t have learnt in an educational setting, and working on an active site has reaffirmed the information taught in college.”

All the apprentices are from the nearby Peterborough area and studied at local colleges, who recommended Persimmon Homes for apprenticeship opportunities. The company says it is pleased to offer this opportunity, adding they aim to “create jobs and skills locally”.

Discussing the apprenticeship training, Mark Mellors, Construction Director at Persimmon Homes East Midlands said: “As we build homes for the future, we also build careers. I was pleased to welcome five new budding apprentices to our Peterborough sites this autumn so they can start their own careers in construction.” He added: “Hampton Green is a prime example of a building site designed for the future, with the latest sustainable technology.”

