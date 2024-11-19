Commercial property lease specialist accelerates growth as UK businesses return to the office

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Commercial property lease specialist, The Lease Negotiator, has accelerated growth by 15% over the last 12 months, as UK businesses ‘return to the office’ and invest in growth.

Established in 2020 by experienced commercial property agent, Jonathan Hand, The Lease Negotiator has since evolved into one of few commercial property companies that acts on behalf of the tenants and business owners and not the landlord.

Committed to helping businesses make better decisions when it comes to commercial property, The Lease Negotiator boasts a proven track record in helping businesses find the right commercial property, while assisting in lease negotiation to gain more favourable terms.

Over the last 12 months alone, Jonathan has helped source and negotiate leases on over 296,000 SQFT of commercial real estate, while supporting a host of different businesses – from furniture retailers to BioTech startups – to locate the right commercial space to aid their growth and development plans.

As such, The Lease Negotiator has achieved a 15% increase in revenue, while firmly cementing its reputation in the commercial property and wider business sector.

Jonathan Hand confirmed: “During my 20+ years as a commercial property agent, I became increasingly frustrated with the fact the business or tenant is often extremely underrepresented when it comes to commercial property leases, despite their complex nature.

"I decided to launch The Lease Negotiator to overcome this growing challenge and ensure that businesses were investing in commercial spaces that not only suited their current and future needs, but that they also understood and had agreed terms that stood more in their favour.

"Over the last four or so years I have thoroughly enjoyed working with a host of different businesses as they return to and expand their commercial presence, and I now look forward to building on this growth and momentum during 2025 and beyond.”

Headquartered in Stamford, The Lease Negotiator delivers expert services in Commercial Property Sourcing, Commercial Lease Negotiation, Head of Terms and Early Lease Exit.