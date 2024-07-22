Clegg Construction completes third care home for Avery Healthcare

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Contractor Clegg Construction has completed a £10.3m contract to deliver a care home in Peterborough for Avery Healthcare.

The 80-bedroom, three-storey building on Waterhouse Lane is the third care home built by Clegg Construction for Avery Healthcare and is a key part of the Hampton Gardens development, which includes a convenience store, residential accommodation, and a children’s nursery.

Waterhouse Manor Care Home will provide a high quality, dementia-friendly environment for older people, including suites for couples, a lounge, hair salon, café and therapy facility.

Managing Director at Clegg Construction, Michael Sims, said: “I am very pleased that Clegg Construction has handed over this superb modern facility which will provide first-class care accommodation.

Waterhouse Manor Care Home built by Clegg Construction for Avery Healthcare

“Clegg Construction has wide experience of working in this sector and this is the third care home scheme that we have delivered in partnership with Avery Healthcare. Everyone involved in this excellent development can be proud of what has been achieved.”

Previously, Clegg Construction delivered Middleton Lodge Care Home in Littleover, Derbyshire, and Mousehold View Care Home in Norwich for Avery Healthcare.

Other key members of the project team that built Waterhouse Manor Care Home, which will provide residential, respite, and dementia care for residents, included Harris Irwin Architects, project manager and quantity surveyor Holden and Lee, and mechanical and electrical engineer Harniss.

Director of developments at Avery Healthcare, Adrian Doyle, said: “Our long-term relationship with Clegg Construction is based on consistently high quality results, the strength of our partnership, and the expertise of the team that continues to deliver successful care accommodation. It’s been great to work again with Clegg on this scheme and I am delighted that our partnership has created valuable care facilities for the local community of Peterborough.

“Waterhouse Manor Care Home is part of an extensive development programme being undertaken by Avery Healthcare and we are proud that this is the latest in a number of new care homes that will be opening over the next year, with others in Sheringham, Burley in Wharfedale, Downham Market, Eastbourne and Gravesend all under construction.”

Natalie Maxwell, home manager at Waterhouse Manor Care Home, added: "I'm absolutely thrilled with how Waterhouse Manor Care Home turned out. Working with Clegg Construction and project manager Stacey was such a joy—they communicated wonderfully and were both professional and supportive throughout the whole process. I can't wait for our first residents to move in soon and experience the amazing, homely atmosphere we've created together."

During the course of the build, Clegg Construction held site and office-based collections for Peterborough Foodbank which resulted in more than 250kg of food and toiletries donated by staff and supply chain partners.

As part of Clegg’s commitment to the local area, a group of Prince’s Trust students and job centre clients visited Waterhouse Manor Care for a tour ahead of completion. Project manager Stacey Humphries and site manager Kevin Gamble led the tour and gave a presentation.

This scheme is the latest in a string of care homes built by Clegg Construction over the past five years, including the £9m, 65-bedroom Highfield Care Home in Tadcaster handed over to Barchester Healthcare in May.

Clegg Construction is a Midlands, East Anglia, and Yorkshire-based construction firm specialising in the delivery of public and private sector projects.

The company works with organisations of all sizes and specialties across a range of different sectors.

For more information visit: www.cleggconstruction.co.uk

For more information about Avery Healthcare visit: www.averyhealthcare.co.uk/