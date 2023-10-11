Chater Lodge makes resident's tank driving dream come true
Michael came to Chater Lodge over the summer months and is already deeply beloved by staff and residents alike. Staff at the home were delighted to be a part of making his dream come true, as they knew how much it meant to him, and they all wanted to be there to see the smile on Micheal’s face when his dream was realised.
Staff first found out about Michael's dream when a chance conversation came about after Michael put a letter in the home's post a wish box, where residents can make a wish for anything they still wish to experience in life.
Today his wish came true!
Michael was also accompanied by our activities team who were there to witness this momentous occasion.
In response to this wonderful surprise, Michael said: “I was on the verge of tears. It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me to live out a dream – and I didn’t even ask.”
Zoe Postgate, General Manager at the home, said: “We believe that every moment is worth cherishing. We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Chater Lodge. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of the team here in making our residents’ dreams come true. It was wonderful to see how happy Michael was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”