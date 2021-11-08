Cash 4 Clothes seeks approval for new pod location at Peterborough shopping centre
Cash 4 Clothes has applied to move pod at a Peterborough shopping centre.
Cash 4 Clothes (Eurotex Ltd) has submitted an application for a pod moved from the back of the car park at the Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton towards the front doors.
The pod would be placed to the right of The Barber Pod and Peters’ Cleaners already in front of the south entrance to the building.
The 6.9m wide x 2.9 tall pod will offer the chance for shoppers to trade in some of their old clothes and shoes in return for money.
The application will now be considered by planning officers at Peterborough City Council.