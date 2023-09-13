Care home welcomes local police officers

Watch more videos on Shots!

Our residents were treated to a fascinating talk by PC Angel and PC Icke as they spoke about their time on the force and the day to day tasks and challenges they face within the community.

Our residents enjoyed being able to look at the equipment used by the modern day police force and took great delight in being able to have a look around the police car.

Staff at the Tixover House Care Home in Tixover wanted to spread the message that they have opened up their doors to welcome the emergency services personnel in their local area.

As a way of saying thank you to the paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers who don’t always have time to go home or back to their workplace on their break, the team and the residents of Maple Lodge Care Home will provide free food and drink to all emergency service staff.

Ive Alexander the General Manager of Tixover House Care Home have extended the invitation throughout the local area, stating that “to say thank you for all of the great work our emergency services do for us, we here at Tixover House Care Home are inviting all members of the police, ambulance and fire services to pop in and take their duty break on us for free.