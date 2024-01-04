Care home receives donation from Peterborough homebuilder

The Hermitage Rest Home in Whittlesey has received a care package donation from local homebuilder Barratt Homes.

The donation to the care home, located close to the homebuilder’s Whittlesey Lakeside development on Eastrea Road, included a mix of essential items and entertainment for its residents.

The care package consisted of essentials such as shower gels, bars of soap, a box of chocolates, biscuits, and a large pack of greetings cards for residents to use for keeping in touch with family and friends.

The donation also included jigsaw puzzles, a magnetic board game set, puzzle books and a crochet kit for light-hearted recreation when needed, recognising the importance of social engagement with care settings.

B&DWC - SGB-24363 - The Hermitage Rest Home receiving its care package from Barratt Homes

Judy, Manager at The Hermitage Rest Home, said: “We would like to offer Barratt Homes our most sincere thank you. Our ladies and gentlemen will enjoy using all the items within the care package.”

The Hermitage was formally the vicarage located in the heart of Whittlesey town centre, The Hermitage Residential Home opened its doors in 1982 and was run by Mr Peter Thory and Mrs Rita Smith. Today, the home is run by a second generation of daughters.

Will Phair, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Cambridgeshire, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in the areas that we build. We hope this donation will provide some entertainment and use for the staff and residents.”

Barratt Homes is bringing a collection of two, three and four bedroom homes to the area which will appeal to all homebuyers, including first time buyers and growing families.

B&DWC - SGB-24374 - Staff and residents from The Hermitage enjoying some of items from the care pack

Residents of Whittlesey Lakeside will benefit from living on the edge of a bustling market town, providing independent eateries, pubs and a range of shops, all within a short walk away. The town also has excellent road links, with easy access to the A605, A1 and A47.