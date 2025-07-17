Cambridgeshire site manager named best in the country for quality

A Senior Site Manager overseeing the construction at David Wilson Homes’ Ramsey Park development in Cambridgeshire has won a top national award for the quality of the homes being built onsite.

Craig Gillies (33), has won a Pride in the Job Quality Award from the National House Building Council (NHBC), an award known as the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry.

In total, site managers working for David Wilson Homes’ parent company, Barratt Redrow Plc, have won 115 Pride in the Job awards this year alone – more than any other housebuilder.

This is the 21st year in a row that Barratt Redrow has won the most Pride in the Job awards, underlining just how important building high quality sustainable homes has been to the developer over the past two decades.

DWSM - SGB_0781 - Craig Gillies out on site

Craig, who joined David Wilson Homes 12 years ago, has claimed his fifth consecutive Pride in the Job Quality Award.

He said: “I am very proud to build on my progress last year and win another Pride in the Job award. It’s a great feeling to know that everyone’s hard work has been recognised.

“My favourite part of Ramsey Park is the consistency of the trades. We use the same people day in day out and have a great working relationship, which is shown in the high-quality work they produce.”

The awards recognise the top 5% of site managers across the country, with around 8,200 sites being entered into the awards annually, and only 450 winners. Each is judged on a strict criteria including technical expertise, health and safety, leadership and attention to detail.

DWSM - SGB_0820 -Senior Site Manager, Craig Gillies

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We’re so proud of Craig for achieving this prestigious Pride in the Job Quality Award. It’s amazing news for both the team at Ramsey Park and for our customers.

“These awards showcase what it takes to be a top site manager and demonstrates our long-term commitment to looking after our customers. Anyone who buys a home at a development with a Pride in the Job Quality Award winner knows their home has been built to the highest standard. We are very proud to have won more of these awards than any other homebuilder for 21 years in a row now.”

The awards closely follow Barratt Redrow being awarded five stars by its customers for satisfaction in the annual Home Builders Federation (HBF) new homes survey. To be rated as five-star means that more than 90% of customers would recommend a home to a friend, with Barratt Redrow being the only major national homebuilder to be rated five-star for 16 years in a row.

To find out more about any nearby developments in the county, visit the website at David Wilson Homes in Cambridgeshire.