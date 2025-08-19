Cambridgeshire businesses promoted at housing development

Spirit of Cambridge

Cala Homes North Home Counites (NHC) has unveiled its Showhome of Support initiative at its recently launched development Netherhall Gardens, Cambridge.

Cala’s Showhome of Support initiative has seen the major homebuilder work with artisan retailers and independent creators in Cambridge to help accessorise its brand-new three- and four-bedroom showhomes - giving local independents a platform to showcase their products to residents and potential homebuyers.

A selection of products were carefully curated from across Cambridge, Grantchester, Royston, and surrounding areas. For the kitchen, there’s hand-crafted granola from Culinaris, chilli jam and deli goods from The Cambridge Cheese Company, and freshly roasted coffee beans from Coffee World. A bottle of crisp Gin from Cambridge Distillery and the ‘Spirit of Cambridge’ Whisky from Cambridge Wine, Royston can be seen on display.

For living spaces and personal corners, the collection includes a designer Pantone espresso mug from Dog Fish Men, a bespoke plant pot from Small & Green, natural soap from Soap & Clay, and a handwoven basket from Ark. Freda & Bert supplied stationery and a stylish notebook, while Cambridge Crafts contributed a handmade pencil case. For quiet moments, bathroom treats, a Cambridge walking book, and a locally themed tote bag from Curating Cambridge complete the home comforts.

Coffee World

Children’s picks include a colourful activity book from Podarok, an imaginative storybook from Blackwell’s, and a classic teddy bear from Indelibly Cambridge. For fashion and accessories, there’s a bold belt from Iris & Violet, a pair of sunglasses from Lilac Rose, and a traditional tie and notebook from Ryder & Amies.

All local businesses within Netherhall Garden’s Showhome of Support have been signposted throughout the showhomes and feature on the housebuilder’s Community Pledge website, as the developer looks to showcase the best of Cambridgeshire and encourage supporting locals.

Jason Colmer, sales and marketing director for Cala Homes NHC, said: “We’re very excited to see our Showhome of Support initiative continue at Netherhall Gardens so we can support local businesses in Cambridge and surrounding areas.

“It’s fantastic to see so many homegrown brands are represented in our new showhomes and with the help of these local businesses, we’ve been able to give Netherhall Gardens a uniquely Cambridge style, which we can’t wait to show to potential homeowners.”