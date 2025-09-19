Bus Driver, from Peterborough operator, named as top woman in the UK

Wendy Searle (right) with Duncan Dunnett

A driver from Peterborough operator, Stagecoach East, has come out on top, amongst all women, in a prestigious national competition, testing bus drivers’ skills and knowledge.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy Searle was the highest placed female driver at the annual Bus Driver of the Year (BDoY) 2025 competition, in Blackpool.

Darren Roe, Managing Director at Stagecoach East said: “I am incredibly proud of Wendy’s performance. The competition is always fierce, so to come out on top is an incredible achievement, and testimony to Wendy’s ability and hard work.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The BDoY is the ultimate test of skill, precision, and professionalism for bus drivers nationwide. The event sees competitors tackle a challenging two-mile route along the north promenade in Blackpool, designed to assess their driving ability, speed and distance judgement, and overall roadcraft.

Wendy took part in the competition alongside Duncan Dunnett, also from Stagecoach East. To even reach the final, drivers must have demonstrated outstanding skill, safety, and customer service, earning their place through rigorous local competitions and assessments.

The news comes just days after Stagecoach revealed its outstanding record for reliability. The operator routinely records the actual number of miles that it runs, and where it cannot run them because of factors such as congestion, diversions, or driver illness. It has found that, over the past 12 months, it ran 99.1% of the miles it was timetabled to run.