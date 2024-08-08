Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Business is targeting new growth

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​A buildings completions company which is targeting new growth has just agreed a two year sponsorship with The Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

EMR Renders & Wallcoating, based at the South Fens Enterprise Park, Fenton Way, Chatteris, has netted a deal that will make it an official partner of Peterborough United Football Club.

It means supporters will see the company’s name and logo around the Weston Homes Stadium over the next couple of seasons.

From left, Jack Fulton Smith, contracts manager for EMR, Steve Clarke, managing director of EMR, Bobby Copping, commercial sales manager for The Posh, Jordan Gill of EMR.

Steve Clarke, managing director of the 20-year-old business, said: “I am delighted to be involved with Peterborough United on a higher level than before after agreeing a two-year deal to be an official club partner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am looking forward to what the next two years holds for both EMR and Peterborough United.

"Exciting times ahead for all involved.”

The move comes as the company looks to expand its presence in new markets embarks on a new recruitment spree.

A spokesperson said: “In a difficult economy, EMR Renders & Wallcoatings is thriving and expanding into new territories and recruiting more teams and managers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as recently appointing Jack Smith as contracts manager, the company, which prides itself on the qulaity of its craftmanship and materials, is expanding its coverage of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and other surrounding counties.

Mr Clarke said: “We are further solidifying our reputation as one of the leading render and wall coating companies in the south east of England.”