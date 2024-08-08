Buildings company nets a new two years partnership The Posh
A buildings completions company which is targeting new growth has just agreed a two year sponsorship with The Posh.
EMR Renders & Wallcoating, based at the South Fens Enterprise Park, Fenton Way, Chatteris, has netted a deal that will make it an official partner of Peterborough United Football Club.
It means supporters will see the company’s name and logo around the Weston Homes Stadium over the next couple of seasons.
Steve Clarke, managing director of the 20-year-old business, said: “I am delighted to be involved with Peterborough United on a higher level than before after agreeing a two-year deal to be an official club partner.
"I am looking forward to what the next two years holds for both EMR and Peterborough United.
"Exciting times ahead for all involved.”
The move comes as the company looks to expand its presence in new markets embarks on a new recruitment spree.
A spokesperson said: “In a difficult economy, EMR Renders & Wallcoatings is thriving and expanding into new territories and recruiting more teams and managers.”
As well as recently appointing Jack Smith as contracts manager, the company, which prides itself on the qulaity of its craftmanship and materials, is expanding its coverage of Cambridgeshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, Essex, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and other surrounding counties.
Mr Clarke said: “We are further solidifying our reputation as one of the leading render and wall coating companies in the south east of England.”