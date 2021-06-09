British Library provides boost to business centre at Peterborough Central Library

Central Library

The British Library has announced a major expansion of its highly successful network of library-based Business & IP Centres (BIPCs) to over 100 regional and local libraries across England, including in Ely, Huntingdon and Wisbech.

Following last year’s pledge of £13million in Treasury funding towards the expansion, Cambridgeshire County Council & Peterborough City Council have been allocated a portion of this funding to equip the libraries in Ely, Huntingdon and Wisbech with Business & IP Centre spaces, resources and services by 2023, building on the proven support already available at Cambridge Central Library and Peterborough Central Library. This funding will also be used to provide an upgrade to the existing Business & IP Centre within Peterborough Central Library.

Councillor Steve Allen, Deputy Leader of Peterborough City Council and Cabinet Member for Housing, Culture and Communities, added: “Over 700 local entrepreneurs have already benefitted from the invaluable support offered by our local BIPCs, so it’s extremely positive to hear that these numbers will continue to increase thanks to this new funding.

“While the centre at Peterborough’s Central Library already does a fantastic job, I’m sure the funding allocated to its upgrade and expansion will make it an even more vital tool in building the city’s economy.”

While each centre, including Cambridge Central Library and Peterborough Central Library, is equipped with a core set of resources, such as up-to-date market research and business databases, provided by the British Library, they are brought to life by a tailored and highly individual programme of events, workshops and one-to-ones, delivered in collaboration with local business leaders, role model entrepreneurs and community partners.

Some of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough BIPC’s collaborations include a Business Essentials Series hosted by award winning accountancy firm, Price Bailey. During their sessions they covered topics such as the fundamental considerations for any start-up, running a compliant and efficient business and the importance of reporting and forward thinking when running a business.

Earlier this year Anglia Ruskin University, working with Cambridgeshire & Peterborough BIPC, provided a programme based on the Business Model Canvas tool as part of the national Reset. Restart programme which aimed to help entrepreneurs transform, future-proof or grow their business through the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Around 150 local business owners attended the sessions.

Susan Widlake, founder of Saffron Walden based Mill House Millinery, told us that the sessions helped her to redefine her value proposition, further segment her customers and establish key partners.

Liz Jolly, Chief Librarian at the British Library, says: “At their heart, libraries are trusted spaces with professional staff who have a mission to connect people with information. From Glasgow to Brighton, our BIPC Network harnesses the power of libraries, bringing in expertise from the local community to help people from all walks of life turn an idea into a successful business.

“We’re delighted to mark this next chapter in the Network’s journey, growing from 14 to over 100 new regional and local Centres across England, with a longer-term ambition to expand across the UK. Our mission is to put business support in every library, but we’re also learning lessons from the past year, by making sure more and more of our business and IP workshops, events and 1-1s are open to everyone online.”

Culture Minister, Caroline Dinenage, says: “It is brilliant that small businesses and entrepreneurs will now be able to access invaluable support and resources in more parts of the country than ever before. I’m delighted that, thanks to our £13 million investment in the British Library’s Business & IP Centres, this important network is growing from strength to strength.”