Bellway’s Primrose Grove wins development of the year award

Bellway’s Primrose Grove development in the Cambridgeshire village of Wimblington has won a prestigious national building award.

The 88-home site, off March Road, has been given The Bricks LABC (Local Authority Building Control) Development of the Year Award (North) for sites featuring between 51 and 100 units.

The coveted annual awards recognise the very best developments, construction practices and workmanship of developers, builders, contractors and housing associations across England and Wales. LABC Warranty is one of the largest providers of structural warranties in the UK and works in partnership with more than 3,500 LABC surveyors.

The annual winners were chosen from a select pool of developments which had already won a monthly Bricks Site Recognition Award. Primrose Grove was one of the monthly winners in December 2023.

Dan Miles, Site Manager for Bellway Eastern Counties, proudly holds The LABC Certificate

LABC Warranty Business Development Manager, Craig Ewles, said: “Bellway Eastern Counties have worked tirelessly to produce a wonderful development at Primrose Grove which has culminated in the team winning the award for Best Residential Development (51-100 units) for the North region.

“The hard work put in by the site team is evident in the quality of construction and attention to detail. The surveying team from LABC Warranty have been impressed with the overall helpfulness and quality of the build from the site team. Congratulations to all involved.”

Dan Miles, Site Manager at Primrose Grove, said: “We are very proud of our work at Primrose Grove where we are delivering a collection of top-quality two, three and four-bedroom homes on an 8.6-acre site.

“To be chosen as one of the monthly winners was an honour in itself, but to actually win the annual title is brilliant. This is a very prestigious award and is recognition for all the hard work and dedication which all the team puts in day after day.

“The inspections by the LABC Warranty surveyors are incredibly rigorous and no stone is left unturned when they score the overall running of the development.”

At Primrose Grove, Bellway Eastern Counties is building 66 properties for private sale and 22 affordable homes available for local people through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Dan said: “My philosophy is that in order to build homes of the highest quality your daily working routine has to be immaculate. I have exacting standards and expect the same commitment from everyone on my team. Luckily, everyone at Primrose Grove has bought into this.

“The quality of workmanship produced by all of the trades on site is first-class and their understanding of, and adherence to, health and safety protocols is excellent. A tidy and organised site is a safe and efficient site and I am sure that is part of what impressed the award judges about our working environment here at Primrose Grove.

“One of the criteria the judges used when choosing the winner was the implementation of a strategy which demonstrates clear environmental benefits. At Primrose Grove all of the homes are energy efficient and will feature electric vehicle charging points, solar panels and Google thermostats which help homeowners reduce their energy use and heating costs.”

There is currently a choice of two, three and four-bedroom new homes available to reserve at Primrose Grove, with prices starting at £249,995.