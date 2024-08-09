Bellway site manager at Springstead Village development wins prestigious industry award

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The high quality of the work delivered by the site manager at the Springstead Village development in Cherry Hinton, in Cambridgeshire, has been recognised with a prestigious national award.

Bellway’s George Robertson, 64, from Peterborough, won a Quality Award this year in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) annual Pride in the Job competition and is one of just 449 site managers from across the UK to receive the accolade. Ten per cent of the winners were Bellway site managers.

Georgewas selected from a pool of more than 8,000 site managers whose sites have been inspected by the NHBC over the past year, placing them among an elite group within the industry.

As a Quality Award winner, Georgeis automatically entered into the next stage of the competition – the NHBC’s Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards, which will be awarded later in the year.

The NHBC runs the Pride in the Job awards annually and every site registered with them is automatically entered into the competition. Each site manager is judged on a wide range of aspects of their work including attention to detail, leadership, technical expertise and health and safety.

This is the sixth Pride in the Job award that George has won, having previously gained four Quality Awards and a Seal of Excellence.

He joined Bellway two years ago specifically to work on the Springstead Village development. A joint venture between Bellway and Latimer, the development arm of Clarion Group, the scheme will ultimately bring more than 1,000 new homes to a 138-acre area that was once part of the Cambridge Airport site.

George said: “Having experience is terrific, but you must remain motivated and disciplined. You must monitor, encourage and educate the team. And winning this award is a vindication of the effort the whole team has put in. I’m mindful that the award has the site manager’s name on it but in reality, it’s a reflection of the effort the whole team makes.”

George began his career in construction at the age of 16 making the tea and keeping staff areas clean and tidy, eventually being allowed to work on site when he was 17. He was a labourer, bricklayer’s labourer and groundworker before starting his training as a site manager at the age of 25.

He went on to become an experienced contracts manager, but six years ago made the decision to return to a site manager’s role so that he could focus on a single development and because he enjoys being a mentor to others who want to progress in the industry.

George added: “I started doing this role in 1985 and I’ve loved every minute. At the end of every plot, you end up with a customer living in a house that they are delighted with. It’s a pleasure to take raw materials and land and labour, and end with something you’re proud to hand over to a homeowner.”

Ulrich van Eck, Project Director for the Bellway Latimer joint venture, said:“The Pride in the Job Quality Awards are rightly held in high regard nationally as everyone in the industry knows just how hard it is to win this accolade.

“The judging is incredibly rigorous, which means that winning the award is testament to the quality of the homes being built at Springstead Village.

“I would like to congratulate Georgeand every member of the fabulous site team for their achievement and wish them all the best for the next stage of the competition in the autumn.”

Bellway is building a selection of properties ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom detached houses at Springstead Village.

To find out more, visit www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/essex/springstead-village or call 01223 081346.