Beauty products maker Hera in Peterborough is creating jobs following new acquisition

​A beauty products maker in Peterborough is creating jobs after completing a new acquisition.

Hera Beauty, based in Coningsby Road, Bretton, has acquired heritage brand Fikkerts Ltd, which was established 122 years ago.

The acquisition will strengthen Hera Beauty’s position in the natural personal care sector as well as enhancing its existing portfolio, which already includes IRIS Private Label and Corinne Taylor.

Completion of the acquisition comes shortly after Hera Beauty doubled its storage capacity with expanded facilities in Bretton.

Andrew Kennedy, managing director of Hera Beauty in Peterborough

The new growth has enabled the company, which last year was awarded the Investors in the Environment (iiE) accreditation, to create five jobs. The firm currently has about 50 staff.

Andrew Kennedy, managing director of Hera Beauty, said: “Fikkerts is an exciting new member of the Hera family.

"The acquisition consolidates our leadership in the cosmetics and personal care markets, and adds significant new toiletry and home fragrance products to our already wide market offer.

He added: “This is not just a coming together of two businesses with synergies in terms of their products, but also of innovative companies with a passion for the very highest levels of manufacturing, and a desire to use only high-quality, natural and sustainable ingredients.

Peterborough beauty products maker Hera has just completed the acquisition of Fikkerts Ltd.

“Whether developing new branded ranges or manufacturing for clients’ private label brands and formulations, Hera group will be stronger because of this important acquisition.”

Fourth-generation managing directors Richard and Julia Fikkert will remain in the business and will work closely with the Hera Beauty team.

Mr Fikkert said: “This is an exciting time for Fikkerts as becoming part of the Hera Beauty family provides a unique opportunity to realise our full potential.

"Our offering will grow, and opportunities to better service our dedicated customers will emerge instantly for both businesses.

He added: “We are extremely proud that for over 120 years we have built lasting relationships with our customers.

"As well as continuing to do business with us, they will now benefit from the greater resources we will enjoy as a key part of the Hera Beauty group.”

Following the acquisition, Fikkerts will retain its identity and continue offering its tailored manufacturing services.