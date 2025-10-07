Award-winning Peterborough business announces acquisition
Founded in 2005, Vero HR is a leading player in the HR services sector, employing 45 people and generating over £3 million revenue. Alongside its core outsourced HR services, Vero HR brings specialist expertise in recruitment, HR technology and payroll services – a suite of offerings that will add immediate value across the Omny Group portfolio.
This strategic move marks a significant step forward in Omny Group’s strategy to reach £40 million turnover by 2028, combining both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.
“This acquisition enhances our ability to provide even greater support to clients across the group,” said Ian Beaumont, CEO at Omny Group. “Vero HR brings not only a talented team and strong client relationships but also new capabilities that align perfectly with our growth vision.”
Vero HR will continue to operate as a standalone business within the group, maintaining its identity and client base. Mike Kealey, founder of Vero HR, will join the Omny Group Senior Leadership Team, contributing his deep industry expertise and strategic insight.
Mike commented, "This partnership represents an exciting new chapter for Vero HR. The Omny Group shares our values of delivering exceptional service in a very personal way. By becoming part of the Omny Group, we can offer a broader range of people services, giving our clients even greater support in managing their workforce."
“We’re thrilled to welcome Mike and the Vero HR team to the Omny Group family,” added Ian Beaumont. “We look forward to exploring how future collaboration and potential integratio