Apprentices to be celebrated at awards ceremony

On Friday (11 February) the winners of the first ever Cambridgeshire Apprenticeship Awards will be revealed from 5.30pm, live streamed from New Shire Hall in Huntingdon.

The awards, which are being hosted by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council, will recognise, showcase and celebrate the commitment, hard work and achievements of individuals completing and supporting an apprenticeship within both areas. The overall Apprentice of the Year category will be announced by Mrs Sue Freestone, Deputy Lieutenant in Cambridgeshire.

The awards are being hosted by Al Kingsley - CEO of the EdTech company, NetSupport, an Apprenticeship Ambassador, academy chair and the chair of the Employment and Skills Board at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

Dr Nik Johnson, who is Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and patron of Eddie’s – a charity supporting people with learning disabilities in Cambridgeshire – will open the ceremony.

Mrs Freestone said: “Apprenticeships are of incalculable value to businesses in Cambridgeshire and to society in general. I am immensely proud to be involved in the first Cambridgeshire Apprenticeships Award ceremony and to celebrate the quality of the work they do.”