An interview with Adam Ferro: Celebrating twenty years at MHA

Joe Spencer, Partner at MHA

This year marks an incredible milestone for MHA’s Adam Ferro, who celebrates twenty years with the firm. Having joined straight from school at the age of eighteen, Adam has progressed through every stage of his career journey to become a Senior Audit Manager. In this interview, he reflects on his two decades at MHA, the changes he’s seen in the profession, and his advice for the next generation.

Sign up to our Business, regeneration and development newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Q: Congratulations on 20 years with MHA! Can you tell us how your journey with the firm began?

A: I joined straight out of secondary school at 18, starting as an audit junior in the Peterborough office. I completed two years of AAT and then around two and a half years of ACA. Over the years I’ve worked my way through senior, assistant manager, manager, and now senior audit manager levels. More recently, I’ve been working with larger London clients, which has been a really exciting step in my career progression.

Q: Did you always know you wanted to go into accountancy?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adam Ferro of MHA

A: Not exactly. I knew I was good with numbers at school, and I wanted a profession where I could progress and continue studying. University never felt like the right path for me. I wanted to get into the workplace and build my career straight away. MHA gave me that opportunity, and I haven’t looked back since.

Q: Looking back, what advice would you give your 18-year-old self on your first day at MHA?

A: Don’t buy into the stereotype that accountancy is boring, it really isn’t! What’s kept me here for 20 years is the people. The culture at MHA is supportive, collaborative and genuinely enjoyable. I’d also say if you enjoy problem solving, this is a great profession to keep your brain engaged.

Q: What have been some of your most memorable milestones at MHA?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A: Passing my exams was a huge moment early on. It gave me a real sense of achievement and each promotion since then has been a highlight too. But just as rewarding has been seeing the people I’ve worked with develop and progress in their own careers. Supporting colleagues and watching them grow has been one of the best parts of my job.

Q: How has MHA changed in the 20 years you’ve been here?

A: Hugely! In my early years, everything was very office-based. Peterborough, Northampton, Bedford and Milton Keynes all operated fairly separately. Now, there’s so much more collaboration across offices and with national teams. The firm has grown massively, especially in the last eight to ten years, with larger clients and new opportunities. On the audit side, technology has also transformed how we work. When I started, everything was on paper files and carried around in briefcases! Now everything is digital, with AI tools becoming part of the process too.

Q: What do you think the biggest challenges for the profession will be in the next few years?

A: Definitely adapting to new technologies and making sure we use them effectively. AI and other digital tools are creating exciting opportunities to work smarter and more efficiently, but the challenge will be making sure we integrate them in the right way. I don’t think AI will replace people, it’s more about how we use it to compliment what we do and enhance the value we provide to clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Q: What advice would you give to someone just starting out at MHA?

A: Take things step by step and don’t try to rush through the ranks too quickly. Focus on getting your studies done and building a solid foundation. It can be tough at first, and you may need to sacrifice some of your social life during study periods, but it’s worth it in the long run. Hard work does pay off, and MHA is a great place to build your career because you’ll always have supportive people around you.

Q: Finally, why should someone choose MHA over another firm?

A: Without a doubt, the people. Everyone here is friendly, approachable and invested in helping each other succeed. We recruit like-minded people, which makes for a really positive culture. That’s been the biggest reason I’ve stayed for 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Spencer, People Operations Partner at MHA’s Peterborough office, said:

“Adam’s journey with MHA is a fantastic example of how hard work and commitment can shape a career. Having started with us straight from school, he has grown through every stage of the profession. Beyond his technical expertise, Adam is known for the support and encouragement he gives to others. He has helped many colleagues develop and succeed in their own careers. We are incredibly proud to have him as part of the team, and it is a real privilege to celebrate this milestone with him.”