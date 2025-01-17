Amazon team in Peterborough celebrates as company is named top employer for second consecutive year

By Lauren Graham
Contributor
Published 17th Jan 2025, 11:43 BST
Updated 17th Jan 2025, 11:48 BST
The company, which has a fulfilment centre in Peterborough has received an accolade as a Top Employer in 2025.

Each year, the Top Employers Institute certifies organisations who are focused on putting their people first through their exceptional HR policies and Amazon in the UK has been recognised for the second consecutive year. This is also the third successive year the business has been recognised in Europe.

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 topics including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, Wellbeing and more.

Amazon Peterborough Site Leader, Tomislav Batinic, said: "I am thrilled that Amazon has been recognised as a Top Employer in the UK for the second consecutive year. This accolade reflects our unwavering commitment to the development and wellbeing of our employees.

Amazon's Peterborough fulfilment centreAmazon's Peterborough fulfilment centre
Amazon's Peterborough fulfilment centre

"Our aspiration is to be Earth's best employer and our teams continuously innovate and enhance our workplace, ensuring that all employees, regardless of their backgrounds, are proud to work at Amazon."

In 2025, the Top Employers Institute certified over 2,429 organisations across 125 countries and regions.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says: “Consistency in a not-so-consistent world? In a time of rapid change—where technological, economic, and social factors continually reshape our world—these extraordinary times bring out the best in people and organisations.

"This year’s Top Employers Certification Programme showcases the resilience of the certified Top Employers 2025, who consistently prioritise the growth and wellbeing of their people, as they enrich the world of work. We are proud to celebrate these people-first leaders and teams as the Top Employers for 2025!”

